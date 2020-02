TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The offshore Chinese yuan rose 0.1% against the dollar in early Monday trade, though it was still not far from last week’s one-month low, ahead of re-start of Chinese financial markets later in the day.

The offshore yuan rose to 6.9905 per dollar, off Friday’s low of 7.007. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Himani Sarkar)