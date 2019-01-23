Bonds News
January 23, 2019 / 10:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

BlackRock's Turnill sees greater role for bonds as economic cycle matures

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - BlackRock’s global chief investment strategist said on Wednesday he saw bonds playing a greater role in diversifying a portfolio as a maturing economic cycle makes “risk-off” episodes in world markets more frequent.

Government bond markets in major economies such as the United States, Japan and Europe have benefited in the past two months from a view that economic growth is slowing and central banks will have to pause any plans for interest rate hikes.

BlackRock’s Richard Turnill told clients in a weekly note he believed equities could post positive returns this year but added: “We also see a growing role for bonds as portfolio diversifiers as the maturing cycle brings the potential for more frequent risk-off episodes.” (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Sujata Rao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below