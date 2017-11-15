GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil weighs on stocks; data puts focus on rate hikes

* Global stock index set for fifth day of losses

By Sinead Carew

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Stocks around the world were set for their longest losing streak in eight months on Wednesday as weaker oil prices weighed and the dollar came back from session lows after U.S. data boosted expectations of further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

The dollar clawed back earlier losses against a basket of major currencies after U.S. data showed a rise in retail sales data last month and an uptick in underlying inflation which cemented expectations for further interest rate hikes.

The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened to a 10-year low as fixed income investors also priced in rate hikes.

“On the whole, it was generally a decent slew of data,” said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities in New York.

“Underlying inflation seems to have stabilized for now and data has improved. I think that is enough for the Fed to deliver a hike next month,” he said.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was set for its fifth straight day of declines, its longest run in the red since March.

While oil pushed down energy sector stocks, declines in defensive sectors such as utilities and gains in the financial sector implied bets on rising rates.

Lifted by steady economic growth, supportive monetary policies and rising corporate earnings, global equities have rallied this year, with indexes in the United States and Europe recently scaling record highs, and Japan’s Nikkei last week climbing to a 26-year peak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 119.4 points, or 0.51 percent, to 23,290.07, the S&P 500 lost 10.31 points, or 0.40 percent, to 2,568.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.81 points, or 0.28 percent, to 6,719.07.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.43 percent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.43 percent.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan had earlier fallen 0.7 percent. Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.6 percent.

OIL SLIDES AGAIN

Oil prices fell for a fourth consecutive session after the U.S. government reported an unexpected increase in crude and gasoline stockpiles, but an increase in refining runs and a drawdown in distillates moved prices up from session lows.

U.S. crude fell 0.81 percent to $55.25 per barrel and Brent was last at $61.84, down 0.59 percent on the day.

The gap between U.S. two-year note and U.S. 10-year note yields contracted to around 63 basis points, the flattest since November 2007.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 13/32 in price to yield 2.3345 percent, from 2.381 percent late on Tuesday.

The 30-year bond last rose 1 and 5/32 in price to yield 2.7809 percent, from 2.839 percent late on Tuesday.

Base metal prices fell as China data stoked fears of a slowdown in the world’s top commodities consumer, and oil and stocks declines indicating broad-based risk aversion.

Spot gold dropped 0.2 percent to $1,278.03 an ounce.