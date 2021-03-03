Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks retreat on jobs data, rising dollar

By Suzanne Barlyn

0 Min Read

 (Recasts with U.S. markets open; changes byline, dateline;
previous LONDON)
    * Graphic: Global asset performance tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn
    * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
    * Graphic: Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr

    By Suzanne Barlyn
    NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters) - Shares from Asia to Europe
were flat on Wednesday, while the dollar rose and two major Wall
Street indices fell following disappointing U.S. employment data
and rising bond yields.
    The pan-European STOXX 600 index          gave back an
earlier loss and rose 0.05% while MSCI's gauge of stocks across
the globe                 shed 0.37%.             
    "We're seeing a lot of what we've seen over the past week or
so, that is markets being stymied to some extent by rising
interest rates," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading
and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas. 
    Rising bond yields and talk of higher inflation has
"spooked" markets slightly, but growing earnings expectations
and pent-up consumer demand are among the factors that should
ultimately offset those concerns, Frederick said.
    The Dow Jones Industrial Average        rose 59.36 points,
or 0.19%, to 31,450.88, while the S&P 500        lost 28.76
points, or 0.74%, to 3,841.53 and the Nasdaq Composite        
dropped 294.15 points, or 2.2%, to 13,064.63.             
    The declining S&P and Nasdaq followed a sell-off of
high-flying technology shares and pivoted to sectors more likely
to benefit from an economic recovery on the back of more fiscal
stimulus and vaccination programs.             
     Emerging market stocks rose 1.24%. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan                 closed 1.46%
higher, while Japan's Nikkei         rose 0.51%.             
    The U.S. economic recovery continued at a modest pace over
the first weeks of this year, with businesses optimistic about
the months to come and demand for housing "robust," but only
slow improvement in the job market, the Federal Reserve reported
on Wednesday.             
    Data earlier on Wednesday showed that U.S. services industry
activity unexpectedly slowed in February amid winter storms,
while private payrolls increased less than expected amid job
losses in manufacturing and construction, suggesting the labor
market was struggling to regain speed.
                                    
    The U.S. Senate is expected to open debate on President Joe
Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package as early as
Wednesday, with Democrats aiming to get it signed into law
before March 14, when some current jobless benefits expire.
                         
    That is spurring investor optimism that more imminent U.S.
stimulus will energize the global economic recovery.
     UK Finance minister Rishi Sunak delivered what he hopes
will be a last big spending splurge to get Britain's economy
through the COVID-19 crisis, and announced a corporate tax hike
starting in 2023 as he began to focus on the huge hit to the
public finances.              
    Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, as
investors looked to comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome
Powell on Thursday for signs the central bank was set to
acknowledge the risk of a rapid rise in rates.            
    The benchmark 10-year note was poised to snap a three-day
streak of declines following a jump to a one-year high of 1.614
percent last week, with many Fed officials having downplayed the
rise in recent days.             
    The equities retreat came as benchmark U.S. government bond
yields moved higher after declining for three straight days.
             Benchmark 10-year notes             last fell 16/32
in price to yield 1.4687%, from 1.415%.
    Euro zone government bond yields rose again on Wednesday
amid doubts about whether the bloc's central bank will step in
to curb the recent sharp increase, while data reflected optimism
over a post-pandemic economic recovery.             
    Although yields have dipped from their highs this week,
pressure remains, with Germany's 10-year Bund yield, the
benchmark for the region, rising 5 basis points to -0.29% on
Wednesday. However, it was still far below its Feb. 26 spike of
-0.203%.            
    The dollar gained as investors priced for strong U.S. growth
relative to other regions, while the safe-haven Japanese yen
continued to weaken to a seven-month low.             
    The dollar index        rose 0.118%, with the euro       
down 0.16% to $1.207.
    Bitcoin            jumped 6.93% to $50,734.95 and to its
highest in a week. 
    Spot gold        dropped 1.3% to $1,715.43 an ounce. U.S.
gold futures        fell 0.85% to $1,715.30 an ounce.
    Oil prices rose, boosted by expectations that OPEC+
producers might decide against increasing output when they meet
this week.             
    U.S. crude        recently rose 2.76% to $61.40 per barrel
and Brent         was at $64.16, up 2.33% on the day.

    
 (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up