METALS-London copper slips to 1-wk low after US rate rise

(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, June 15 (Reuters) - London copper dipped to its lowest in a week on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates for the second time this year, boosting financing costs for industry. Amid a mixed economic outlook in the United States and slowing industrial activity in China exacerbated by the end of financial quarter, metals could come under further selling pressure, broker Kingdom Futures said in a report. "Today sees U.S. jobless claims and ... any further signs of slowing down will put further pressure on the metals prices," it said. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper fell to $5,642 a tonne, finding a floor at the 30-day moving average which was also its weakest since June 8. Prices had pared losses to $5,663 a tonne by 0741 GMT, still down 0.6 percent. Prices are ping-ponging between the 30-day moving average and the 100-day moving average which is at $5,782. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper fell 0.4 percent to 45,600 yuan ($6,711). * ALUMINIUM: ShFE aluminium fell 1.2 percent after China's production surged to the second highest on record. * STEEL MATERIALS: Steel materials zinc and nickel were both up around 1 percent after capacity cuts in China drove up steel prices by 3 percent. * US ECONOMY: The Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday for the second time in three months and said it would begin cutting its holdings of bonds and other securities this year, signaling its confidence in a growing U.S. economy and strengthening job market. * CHINA ECONOMY: China's central bank left interest rates for open market operations unchanged on Thursday, shrugging off an overnight increase in the U.S. Federal Reserve's key policy rate. * EURO ZONE ECONOMY: Euro zone industrial output grew in April and employment rose in the first quarter of the year to reach a record high, data released on Wednesday showed, in fresh signs of healthy growth of the bloc's economy. * RUSAL: Russian aluminium giant Rusal said it plans to boost its production by 19 percent from 2016 levels to 4.4 million tonnes by 2021, amid rising global demand. * ZINC: The global zinc market deepened its deficit to 92,400 tonnes in April from a revised deficit of 72,700 tonnes in March, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Wednesday. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * U.S. stock futures and Asian shares slid on Thursday, hit by soft U.S. economic data, a relatively hawkish Fed and a media report that U.S. President Donald Trump is being investigated by a special counsel for possible obstruction of justice. COMING UP: U.S. Industrial production May at 1315 GMT 0740 GMT Three month LME copper 5661.5 Most active ShFE copper 45600 Three month LME aluminium 1877 Most active ShFE aluminium 13560 Three month LME zinc 2512 Most active ShFE zinc 21130 Three month LME lead 2085 Most active ShFE lead 17110 Three month LME nickel 8910 Most active ShFE nickel 73300 Three month LME tin 19150 Most active ShFE tin 144790 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 678.9 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 678.9 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 702.97 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -446.3 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1370.43 ($1 = 6.7935 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 6.7947 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)