METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway

SYDNEY, June 21 (Reuters) - London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.

The dollar was at 97.715 against a basket of currencies, having touched a five-week peak overnight, making it attractive for sellers of copper in other currencies to unload positions and book arbitrage profits.

"Currency moves are behind what's going on in copper today," a trader in Sydney said. "It's a dollar play at the moment."

FUNDAMENTALS

* LONDON COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $5,660 a tonne by 0130 GMT after falling 1.2 percent in the previous session.

* SHANGHAI: The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped by 0.9 percent at the open to 45,490 yuan ($6,667) a tonne. * CHINA TIN: China's Yunnan Tin Co Ltd, the world's biggest tin producer, says it has received government approval for so-called "processing trade", churning out refined metal for export using concentrate shipped in from abroad.

* LME tin rose by 0.1 percent to $19,650 a tonne. ShFE tin was down 0.5 percent at 143,150 yuan ($20,980.51).

* FRESH MONGOLIA HUNT: Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto has started new exploration work in Mongolia's Gobi desert after a gap of around five years, in a sign that Mongolia is having some success at bringing back foreign investors.

* NICKEL: LME nickel edged up 0.1 percent to $8,900 a tonne after shedding 2.1 percent overnight. Traders said profit-taking had set in after prices received a fillip on Monday from news that about a dozen newly constructed nickel smelters in Indonesia have been halted.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* A renewed slump in oil prices to seven-month lows put Asian investors on edge on Wednesday, overshadowing a decision by U.S. index provider MSCI to add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its popular benchmarks.

DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1400 U.S. Existing home sales May

ARBS ($1 = 6.8230 Chinese yuan renminbi)