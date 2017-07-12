METALS-Weaker dollar, drop in LME stocks lift copper prices

SYDNEY, July 12 (Reuters) - Copper prices climbed in early trading in Asia on Wednesday amid a weaker U.S. dollar and signs that global supply was levelling off after rising sharply in June.

Prices had slipped nearly 3 percent since late June as stocks in London Metal Exchange-registered warehouses climbed by a third, signalling plentiful supply. But stocks fell 225 tonnes on Tuesday to 319,750 tonnes. MCUSTX-TOTAL

Meanwhile, the greenback was under pressure, with the dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of six major rivals, slightly lower at 95.660.

A weaker dollar typically draws interest for U.S. dollar-denominated commodities such as copper from investors outside the United States using other currencies.

Fundamentals

* LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the LME was up 0.4 percent at $5,900 a tonne by 0147 GMT, building on overnight gains in the more active London sessions.

* SHFE COPPER: The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was 1.09 percent higher at 47,350 yuan ($6,962.21) a tonne.

* FREEPORT: Indonesia says it will invite the head of mining giant Freeport McMoRan Inc to Jakarta this month to try to settle a long-running dispute over a new deal to operate the world's second-largest copper mine.

* CHINA CAR SALES: Vehicle sales rebounded in June, shaking off weakness in the previous two months.

Markets News

* Asian shares steadied on Wednesday after Wall Street managed to weather a fresh twist in the political controversy surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, while investors looked ahead to Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments later in the day.

Prices

