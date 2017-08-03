METALS-Copper falls after soft China service sector report, dollar recovers

(Updates prices)

SYDNEY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Copper prices recoiled in late trading in Asia on Thursday, reversing earlier strength after a private survey pointed to a slower growth in China's services sector and the U.S. dollar staged a recovery.

Traders said weakness in the greenback, amid doubts about another U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike this year, was driving investment interest in metals contracts.

"The dollar started to firm and that brought out sellers," said a commodities trader in Perth, Australia.

Meanwhile, China's services sector expanded at a slightly slower pace in July as new business growth eased, a private business survey showed, pointing to potential softening in a key part of the world's second-largest economy.

* SHFE COPPER: The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended down 0.50 percent at 49,820 yuan ($7,410.82) a tonne.

* LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.7 percent to $6,307 a tonne by 0715 GMT.

* U.S. DOLLAR: The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, rose about 0.1 percent.

* CAIXIN: The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers' index (PMI) dropped to 51.5 in July from 51.6 in June.

* SHFE ZINC: ShFE zinc finished up more than 1.6 percent at 23,390 yuan, nearing its late-July peak. LME zinc was 0.4 percent firmer at $2,814 a tonne.

* SHFE ALUMINIUM: Following strong overnight LME gains, ShFE aluminium slipped 0.34 percent. LME Aluminium traded mostly flat at around $1,922 a tonne.

* CHINA ALUMINIUM: Hongqiao Group, the world's biggest aluminium producer, plans to shut more than 2 million tonnes a year of outdated smelter capacity.

* "GREEN" ALUMINIUM: Producers of "green" aluminium - made using renewable energy rather than fossil fuels - are starting to charge premium prices thanks to rising demand from industrial customers under pressure to reduce their carbon footprints.

* SHFE LEAD, NICKEl: ShFE lead and nickel finished up 0.71 percent and 0.33 percent respectively, while tin closed 0.64 percent higher.

* ZIMBABWE: Zimbabwe has filed a court application to enforce a previous notice to seize more than half of platinum producer Zimplats' mining land, the company said on Wednesday.

