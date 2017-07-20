METALS-London copper buoyed near highest since early March

(Updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, July 20 (Reuters) - London copper marked time on Thursday near its highest since early March, underpinned by brighter prospects for China's economy but awaiting a U.S. jobs report for cues on near-term direction. Copper has come under pressure as investors took profits after the strong run in recent weeks, said ANZ in a report. "However investors remain wary of further supply side disruptions. Workers at Antofagasto's Zaldivar mine are about to vote on a new labour contract proposal put to them by the company. A failure to agree could see workers strike for the first time in the company's history." * London Metal Exchange copper edged up by 0.3 percent to $5,982.50 a tonne by 0722 GMT, following a 0.7 percent loss in the previous session. It reached $6,020 a tonne, the highest since March 2, in the last session. * Shanghai Futures Exchange copper ended the session flat at 47,790 yuan ($7,065) a tonne. * LME NICKEl: LME nickel cut losses to steady down around 0.3 percent at $9,625 a tonne, having reached three-month highs earlier this week at $9,785 a tonne. Premiums for nickel in China bonded zones have surged by 16 percent this week to reach their highest in two years at $200-$220 a tonne. Demand surged after China's import arbitrage turned positive. * PREMIUMS: Premiums for zinc in China continue to fall reflecting ample availability of metal. NI-BMPBW-SHMET <0#BASEBW-SHMET> * ECB: The European Central Bank is expected to lay the groundwork for an autumn policy shift when it meets on Thursday, emphasising improved growth while tempering expectations after previously setting off a mini tantrum in financial markets. * GROWTH: The Asian Development Bank raised its 2017 and 2018 growth forecasts for the region, reflecting rising exports as manufacturers of smartphones to cars to other consumer goods benefited from improving global demand. * TRADE: The United States and China failed on Wednesday to agree on major new steps to reduce the U.S. trade deficit with China, casting doubt over President Donald Trump's economic and security relations with Beijing. * U.S. ECONOMY: U.S. homebuilding surged to a four-month high in June, but construction activity remains constrained by rising lumber prices and labour and land shortages. * STRIKES: Workers at Chile's Zaldivar copper mine, owned by Antofagasta PLC, will vote on a new contract offer later this week, after a vote to strike last week prompted government-mediated negotiations. * STRIKES: Unionized workers at mines in Peru, the world's second biggest copper producer, started a nationwide strike on Wednesday to protest the government's proposed labor reforms, the head of a federation of mining unions said on Wednesday. BASE METALS PRICES 0717 GMT Three month LME copper 5986 Most active ShFE copper 47780 Three month LME aluminium 1927 Most active ShFE aluminium 14415 Three month LME zinc 2749 Most active ShFE zinc 22815 Three month LME lead 2227 Most active ShFE lead 17370 Three month LME nickel 9630 Most active ShFE nickel 78900 Three month LME tin 20110 Most active ShFE tin 146270 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 529.29 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -720.76 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 644.66 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -817.85 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2598.05 ($1 = 6.7645 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Sunil Nair)