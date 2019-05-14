CORRECTED-METALS-Copper rebounds on bargain buying; trade woes curb gains

(Corrects milestone in paragraphs 1 and 3 to “15-week” low, from 15-month low)

By Mai Nguyen

SINGAPORE, May 14 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Tuesday on bargain buying with the metal having tumbled to a 15-week low in the previous session on escalated trade tensions between Beijing and Washington.

China said on Monday it would impose higher tariffs on most U.S. imports on a revised $60 billion target list, hitting back at a U.S. tariff increase on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, just days after markets were expecting a trade deal.

Benchmark copper was up 0.7% at $6,054.50 a tonne, as of 0355 GMT, rebounding from a 15-week low hit in the previous session.

Lead also rebounded from a 33-month low hit on Monday, rising 0.6% to $1,796 a tonne.

“The selloff has been a little overdone so I suspect there’s a bit of opportunistic buying. Metals’ upside has been constrained due to the cloud surrounding the macro backdrop,” said Daniel Hynes, a senior commodity strategist, ANZ.

“There’s a good chance we could see some of the losses we saw over the past few days recovered, but I think the upside is limited for the moment until there is some sort of clarity around the trade agreement between the U.S. and China,” Hynes said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* COPPER STOCKS: Copper inventories in warehouses approved by the London Metal Exchange (LME) MCUSTX-TOTAL on Friday hit 203,750 tonnes, its lowest since April 25, latest data showed.

* COPPER DEFICIT: The copper market should see a deficit of 189,000 tonnes this year, widening to 250,000 tonnes in 2020, the International Copper Study Group said on Monday.

* PRICES: Three-month aluminium on the LME eased 0.1%, nickel was almost flat and zinc increased 0.7%.

* SHANGHAI: All base metals in Shanghai fell, with the most-active copper contract losing 0.3% to 47,590 yuan ($6,927.12) a tonne.

