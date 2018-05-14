METALS-Aluminium eases for 3rd session on price correction

SINGAPORE, May 14 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices slid for a third consecutive session on Monday as the market continued in correction mode after rallying last month on support from U.S. sanctions against Rusal, the world’s second-largest producer, and its major shareholder.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.8 percent at $2,269.50 a tonne by 0149 GMT. The most-traded aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.3 percent to 14,650 yuan ($2,312.59) a tonne.

* LME prices of the light metal rallied to a seven-year high last month.

* Washington last month announced sanctions on Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska and several companies in which he is a large shareholder, including Rusal.

* Glencore and United Company Rusal have asked the London Metal Exchange to temporarily lift its suspension on Rusal’s aluminium after an extension of the deadline for companies to wind down contracts with the Russian firm under U.S. sanctions, sources said.

* Louis Dreyfus Company said on Friday it had completed the sale of its metals business to a Chinese investment fund for $466 million, as part of a push to revive profits by focusing on its core agricultural markets.

* Japanese copper miners JX Nippon Mining & Metals and Sumitomo Metal Mining plan to increase output from their mines in Chile this year, but are facing challenges in bringing them to full capacity and meeting profit targets.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares held near one-month highs on Monday on signs the United States and China were toning down their trade war rhetoric, while the dollar dipped again as investors wagered on a slower pace of U.S. interest rate hikes.

PRICES

ARBS ($1 = 6.3349 Chinese yuan)