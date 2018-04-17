METALS-Aluminium extends rally, hits strongest since 2011 on supply woes

(Updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, April 17 (Reuters) - London aluminium futures climbed more than 1 percent to their highest in nearly seven years on Tuesday, buoyed by growing worries over tighter supply in the aftermath of U.S. sanctions on major Russian producer Rusal. Concerns over the impact of the sanctions, which began on April 6, have pushed up aluminium prices in London by over 20 percent so far this month. Aluminium futures in Shanghai rose to their strongest in almost three months. Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.1 percent at $2,425.50 a tonne by 0726 GMT, after earlier hitting its strongest since September, 2011 at $2,435. "We think an aluminium price of around $2,250/tonne is fair, as it takes into account the impact of Rusal's displaced aluminium," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note. Rusal accounts for 6-7 percent of global aluminium supply. "But an overreaction was always on the card as buyers look to secure aluminium in the short term." SHANGHAI ALUMINIUM: The most-traded June aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as far as 14,985 yuan ($2,387) a tonne, its highest since Jan. 29. It closed up 2.4 percent at 14,920 yuan. SUPPLY SHORTAGE: The global aluminium market could face supply shortages because of U.S. sanctions on Russia and Norsk Hydro's production cuts in Brazil, Hydro's chief executive told Reuters. FILLING THE VOID: "Other players will almost certainly step in to fill the void, but almost all producers, apart from Chinese ones that are arguably being held back, are currently operating flat out and so it is hard to see where the extra production will come from, at least over the short term," INTL FCStone consultant Edward Meir said. RIO TINTO: Apart from saying it would declare force majeure on certain customer contracts, Rio Tinto said last week it was reviewing Rusal's 20 percent stake in the Queensland Alumina refinery, Rusal's supply and offtake arrangements, bauxite sales to Rusal's refinery in Ireland and offtake contracts for alumina. GLENCORE: Also last week, a source told Reuters that Swiss trader Glencore will declare force majeure on some aluminium supply. CHINA GDP: China's economy grew 6.8 percent in the first quarter of 2018, slightly faster than expected, buoyed by strong consumer demand and surprisingly robust property investment despite continued measures to tame rising home prices. COPPER: London copper was off 0.3 percent at $6,888.50 a tonne and its Shanghai counterpart rose 0.8 percent to end at 50,820 yuan. CHINA STEEL: Chinese steel producers ramped up output in March to the highest level since September, with mills in the world's top market for the metal rushing to boost operations after winter restrictions to prevent smog were lifted in the middle of the month. MARKETS: Asia stocks wavered after data showed both hot and cold patches in the Chinese economy, but losses were limited as investors turned their focus to corporate earnings from Syria. BASE METALS PRICES 0726 GMT Three month LME 6888.5 copper Most active ShFE 50820 copper Three month LME 2425.5 aluminium Most active ShFE 14920 aluminium Three month LME zinc 3144 Most active ShFE zinc 23680 Three month LME lead 2355.5 Most active ShFE lead 18140 Three month LME 14265 nickel Most active ShFE 103790 nickel Three month LME tin 21090 Most active ShFE tin 144960 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 472.08 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2735.99 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 151.01 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 79.52 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -1731.31 ($1 = 6.2790 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. Editing by Joseph Radford and Gopakumar Warrier)