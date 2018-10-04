METALS-Aluminium extends rally to 3-1/2-month peak on alumina shortage fears

(Updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Aluminium rose to its strongest in more than three months on Thursday, stretching the rally to a fifth session, amid worries the closure of the world's largest alumina refinery in Brazil will lead to a shortage of the raw material. Norsk Hydro said on Wednesday that it would halt production indefinitely and lay off 4,700 people at Brazil's Alunorte refinery, which has been operating at half capacity since March due to an environmental dispute. Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.7 percent at $2,242.50 a tonne, as of 0657 GMT, after earlier hitting $2,254, the highest since June 15. The metal surged 4.2 percent overnight, its largest single-day gain since April. The shutdown of the Alunorte plant "will worsen the global supply tightness as production resumption by refineries elsewhere will take time to fill the void," Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau said. "Therefore, we expect alumina prices to rise further." The global price of alumina has increased nearly 13 percent this year to $460 a tonne. LME aluminium is down 1 percent year-to-date. * ALUNORTE: Norsk Hydro's decision also triggered a shutdown of its Paragominas bauxite mine, which supplies Alunorte, and will lead to the imminent closure of the nearby Albras aluminium smelter. * ALUMINA PRODUCERS: Shares in Asia's alumina makers rose after Norsk Hydro's announcement, with South 32 and Alumina Ltd posting steep gains. * OTHER METALS: Copper climbed 0.9 percent to $6,323 a tonne, zinc added 0.8 percent to $2,672 and nickel jumped 1.4 percent to $12,945. China's markets remain shut for the week-long National Day holiday. * CHINA COPPER DEMAND: China's overseas expansion will spread over land that is home to more than half the world's population, potentially boosting copper use by 1.6 million tonnes, or roughly 7 percent of annual demand, said major miner BHP . * NICKEL DEMAND: Global demand for nickel is expected to increase to 2.42 million tonnes in 2019 versus a projection of 2.35 million tonnes in 2018, the International Nickel Study Group said. * DOLLAR: The dollar touched an 11-month high against the yen and stood tall against other peers, boosted by upbeat U.S. economic data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ARBS (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr., Editing by Richard Pullin and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)