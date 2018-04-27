METALS-Aluminium heads for biggest weekly drop since 2011

* Aluminium falls as fears of a supply squeeze abate

* LME/ShFE arb: bit.ly/2wZSAEz

* GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)

By Jan Harvey

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Aluminium fell on Friday after sources said sanctions-hit Russian aluminium producer Rusal will overhaul its management structure in a bid to restore shipments, further dampening fears of a supply shortfall.

The metal is set for its biggest weekly drop in seven years as investors scaled back bets that the sanctions, which sent the metal to its highest since 2011 last week, would hurt availability.

The metal fell sharply from its April 19 peak after the United States on Monday gave American customers of Rusal more time to comply with sanctions, though it rebounded as the week wore on.

“It’s a bit of a roller-coaster but the clear message is that both sides are trying to work out a way to avoid sanctions on Rusal,” Capital Economics analyst Caroline Bain said.

“We had signs of that from the U.S. side this week, and now it looks as though Russia (and) Rusal are also making efforts to at least soften the blow.”

This month’s sharp price swings still leave the metal up nearly 12 percent so far in April, its biggest monthly rise in nearly eight years.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME ALUMINUM: Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.3 percent at $2,245.50 a tonne by 1020 GMT, and has fallen more than nine percent so far this week.

* RUSAL: Rusal, the world’s second biggest aluminium producer, will overhaul its board and management in the hope the United States will remove it from a sanctions list so it can restart shipments, sources told Reuters on Friday.

* ALUMINIUM INVENTORIES: On-warrant aluminium stocks - those not earmarked for delivery and available to the market - rose 12,475 tonnes to 930,125 tonnes, exchange data showed on Friday. Headline levels fell by 12,800 tonnes.

* ALUMINIUM TECHNICALS: A break in aluminium prices below support at $,2260 may cause a loss to $2,195, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said in a report on Friday.

* COLUMN: U.S. sanctions on Rusal shatter aluminium’s supply chain: Andy Home

* COPPER: Industrial metals bellwether copper was down 1.6 percent at $6,851.50 a tonne, suffering from the impact of a firmer dollar, which makes metals expensive for holders of other currencies

* COPPER: Chile’s Escondida, the world’s largest copper mine, said on Thursday that early contract talks with its workers’ union ended without an agreement, setting the stage for legally scheduled negotiations to begin in June.

* OTHER METALS: LME zinc was up 0.6 percent at $3,152.50 a tonne, while lead was 0.3 percent higher at $2,342 a tonne. Nickel was down 1.3 percent at $14,055 a tonne and tin was down 0.5 percent at $21,290 a tonne.