METALS-Aluminium hits 16-month low as U.S. lifts Rusal sanctions

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices slid to their lowest in 16-months on Thursday after the United States said it will lift sanctions on Russian aluminium giant Rusal, freeing up supply from one of the world’s top producers.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange slipped to $1,905.50 a tonne, the lowest since Aug. 4, 2017, and stood at $1,920 a tonne at 1129 GMT, down 0.4 percent.

In April, Washington had imposed sanctions on Oleg Deripaska and companies in which he owns stakes, including aluminium giant Rusal and its parent En+, citing “malign activities” by Russia, prompting turmoil in global aluminium markets.

After lobbying by European governments, Washington postponed enforcement of the sanctions and started talks with Deripaska’s team on removing Rusal and En+ from the blacklist if he ceded control of Rusal.

Deripaska will remain under sanctions, the Treasury said. However, the three Deripaska companies - Rusal, En+ and power firm EuroSibEnergo - have agreed to restructure to reduce Deripaska’s stakes.

Prices had hit a near seven-year high when sanctions on Rusal, the world’s second largest aluminium producer, were announced, before coming off some 30 percent from the April peaks.

The impact on the Shanghai Futures Exchange aluminium was more muted, with the February contract slipping around 0.6 percent before closing flat.

“(Going forward), we think there’s about 300,000 tonnes of unsold Russian metal, mostly in Europe... (but) we suspect (traders will) gradually feed the metal out. Its not in their interest to crash prices,” said Oliver Nugent, commodities strategist at Citi.

FUNDAMENTALS

* RUSAL: Rusal’s Hong Kong shares rose as much as 26.8 percent to their highest since April after the U.S. Treasury said it will lift sanctions on the core empire of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, including Rusal.

* LME RESPONSE: The LME said it proposed to lift its suspension on aluminium produced Rusal if U.S. sanctions are lifted.

* CHINA ALUMINIUM: Representatives from China’s biggest aluminium producers will hold a meeting on Friday in the southern region of Guangxi to discuss slumping demand and falling prices, sources said.

* JAPAN ALUMINIUM: The premiums that Japanese buyers pay for aluminium are projected to rise towards a range of between $100 and $130 a tonne later next year due to tighter global supplies despite an expected return of Rusal supplies, trading house Marubeni said.

* ALUMINIUM SUPPLY: Global primary aluminium output fell to 5.312 million tonnes in November from a revised 5.49 million tonnes in October, data showed.

* GLOBAL MARKETS: World equity markets slumped after the U.S. Federal Reserve dashed investor hopes of a more dovish policy outlook even as signs grow that global economic growth is stuttering.

* CHILE COPPER: Chilean state miner Codelco has agreed to sell France’s Nexans, China’s Minmetals and U.S.-based Southwire 50,000 to 100,000 tonnes of copper each from 2019 to 2021 in rolling deals known as “evergreens”, sources said.