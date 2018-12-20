METALS-Aluminium hits 16-month low as U.S. withdraws Rusal sanctions

(Adds graphic, quote, updates prices) BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices sank to a 16-month low on Thursday after the United States said it would withdraw sanctions on Russian aluminium producer Rusal, while other metals fell on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve would continue to hike interest rates. Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange fell by as much as 1.1 percent to $1,905.50 a tonne, the lowest since Aug. 4, 2017, and stood at $1,910.50 a tonne at 0508 GMT. Prices had hit a near seven-year high when the sanctions were announced in April on fears of a supply shortage but gradually eased amid a series of extensions of the deadline for U.S. firms to wind down business with Rusal. The impact on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, where prices were already languishing near two-year lows, was more muted, with the most-traded February aluminium contract slipping 0.6 percent to 13,610 yuan ($1,970.24) a tonne by the end of the morning's trade. John Browning, managing director of Bands Financial in Shanghai, said he did not expect the lifting of the sanctions to affect the ShFE aluminium price as much as the LME price. "The international market and the (Chinese) market have different dynamics due to a range of conditions from environmental to production profiles," he said. China is the world's biggest aluminium producer. FUNDAMENTALS * RUSAL: Rusal's Hong Kong shares rose as much as 26.8 percent to their highest since April * LME RESPONSE: The LME said it proposed to lift its suspension on aluminium produced Rusal if U.S. sanctions are lifted. * ALUMINIUM: Representatives from China's biggest aluminium producers will hold a meeting on Friday in the southern region of Guangxi to discuss slumping demand and falling prices, three sources familiar with the matter said. * FED: The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday pushed its key overnight lending rate to a range of 2.25 percent to 2.50 percent, the fourth hike of the year, and signalled "some further gradual" increases. * OTHER METALS: LME copper, nickel and lead all slipped around 1 percent. Copper had gained 0.8 percent in the previous session on hopes a pause in Fed rate hikes would boost demand. ShFE copper fell as much as 1.2 percent to 47,820 yuan a tonne, the lowest since Sept. 18. For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares retreated on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates, as expected, and kept most of its guidance for additional hikes next year, dashing investor hopes for a more dovish policy outlook. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0510 GMT Three month LME copper 5953 Most active ShFE copper 47860 Three month LME aluminium 1910.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13610 Three month LME zinc 2523 Most active ShFE zinc 20910 Three month LME lead 1944.5 Most active ShFE lead 18460 Three month LME nickel 10830 Most active ShFE nickel 89380 Three month LME tin 19285 Most active ShFE tin 146150 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 148.84 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1600.43 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 198.26 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1696.76 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1596.35 ($1 = 6.9078 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Rashmi Aich)