METALS-Aluminium hits 16-month low as U.S. withdraws Rusal sanctions

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices sank to a 16-month low in early Asian trade on Thursday after the United States said it would withdraw sanctions on Russian aluminium producer United Company Rusal. Most dollar-denomintaed metals, including copper, were trading lower after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates for the fourth time this year and signalled further hikes ahead. Higher interest rates tend to push commodity prices lower, because they mean higher borrowing costs, which can reduce economic activity and consumption, as well as higher costs for inventory financing. FUNDAMENTALS * ALUMINIUM: Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange fell by as much as 1.1 percent to $1,905.50 a tonne, the lowest since Aug. 4, 2017, and stood at $1,910 a tonne as of 0144 GMT. The most-traded February alumnium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped by 0.4 percent to 13,635 yuan ($1,974.37) a tonne. * RUSAL: The Russian aluminium giant's Hong Kong shares rose as much as 26.8 percent to their highest since April, the month when the sanctions were announced and sent aluminium prices soaring on fears of a supply squeeze. * LME RESPONSE: The LME said it proposed to lift its suspension on aluminium produced Rusal if U.S. sanctions are lifted. * ALUMINIUM: Representatives from China's biggest aluminium producers will hold a meeting on Friday in the southern region of Guangxi to discuss slumping demand and falling prices, three sources familiar with the matter said. * OTHER METALS: LME copper slipped 0.2 percent to $6,003.50 a tonne having gained 0.8 percent in the previous session on hopes a pause in Fed rate hikes would boost demand. ShFE copper fell by 0.3 percent. * FED: The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday pushed its key overnight lending rate to a range of 2.25 percent to 2.50 percent, the fourth hike of the year, and signalled "some further gradual" increases. For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares retreated on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates, as expected, and kept most of its guidance for additional hikes next year, dashing investor hopes for a more dovish policy outlook. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0142 GMT Three month LME copper 6006 Most active ShFE copper 48270 Three month LME aluminium 1910 Most active ShFE aluminium 13635 Three month LME zinc 2542 Most active ShFE zinc 21090 Three month LME lead 1953 Most active ShFE lead 18475 Three month LME nickel 10915 Most active ShFE nickel 90030 Three month LME tin 19285 Most active ShFE tin 146570 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 181.81 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1559.2 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 228.09 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1582.63 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1569.63 ($1 = 6.9060 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Rashmi Aich)