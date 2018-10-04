METALS-Aluminium hits 3-1/2 month peak on supply fears

* Gains could be shortlived -analyst * Copper up 0.8 pct, Zinc up 0.5 pct (Adds analyst, updates prices, changes dateline from MANILA) By Eric Onstad LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Aluminium touched its highest price in more than three months on Thursday, supported by worries over potential shortages after the world's biggest producer of alumina announced a shutdown. The gains, however, could be overdone because Norsk Hydro's closure of the Alunorte alumina refinery in Brazil may only be temporary, said Capital Economics analyst Ross Strachan. "I'm wary of reading too much into the prospects on the aluminium side," he said. Hydro said on Wednesday that it would halt production indefinitely and lay off 4,700 people at Alunorte, which has been operating at half of its capacity since March because of an environmental dispute. "It almost makes you wonder if this is an attempt by the company to alleviate the situation by putting pressure on the government," Strachan said. "You would think that there will be a resolution to facilitate at least a significant restart, even if it's not able to go back to full capacity." Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was up 2.6 percent at $2,264 a tonne by 1020 GMT, having touched its highest since June 14 at $2,265.50. Gains were stretching into a fifth session after a 4.2 percent jump on Wednesday for its largest one-day gain since April. * ZINC: LME zinc dipped briefly after daily LME data MZNSTX-TOTAL showed inventories rose 5,100 tonnes to 203,675 tonnes, but the price recovered to a 0.5 percent gain at $2,664 a tonne. * COPPER: LME copper climbed 0.8 percent to $6,319 a tonne after major miner BHP said that China's overseas expansion could boost copper use by 1.6 million tonnes, roughly 7 percent of annual demand. * CHINESE MARKETS: China's markets remain shut for the week-long National Day holiday. * AUTO DEMAND: Automotive aluminium demand is set to more than double by 2025, driven by surging growth in Asia, a senior executive at Novelis Inc , the world's largest maker of rolled aluminium products, said on Thursday. * DOLLAR: The metals market seemed to shrug off a firmer dollar, which held at a six-week high on Thursday as an overnight jump in U.S. Treasury yields prompted investors to add long bets in the greenback against higher-yielding and emerging market currencies. (Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Manila Editing by David Goodman)