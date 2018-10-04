FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018 / 10:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

METALS-Aluminium hits 3-1/2 month peak on supply fears

Eric Onstad

3 Min Read

    * Gains could be shortlived -analyst
    * Copper up 0.8 pct, Zinc up 0.5 pct

 (Adds analyst, updates prices, changes dateline from MANILA)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Aluminium touched its highest
price in more than three months on Thursday, supported by
worries over potential shortages after the world's biggest
producer of alumina announced a shutdown.
    The gains, however, could be overdone because Norsk Hydro's
         closure of the Alunorte alumina refinery in Brazil may
only be temporary, said Capital Economics analyst Ross Strachan.
    "I'm wary of reading too much into the prospects on the
aluminium side," he said.
    Hydro said on Wednesday that it would halt production
indefinitely and lay off 4,700 people at Alunorte, which has
been operating at half of its capacity since March because of an
environmental dispute.             
    "It almost makes you wonder if this is an attempt by the
company to alleviate the situation by putting pressure on the
government," Strachan said.
    "You would think that there will be a resolution to
facilitate at least a significant restart, even if it's not able
to go back to full capacity." 
    Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange        
was up 2.6 percent at $2,264 a tonne by 1020 GMT, having touched
its highest since June 14 at $2,265.50.
    Gains were stretching into a fifth session after a 4.2
percent jump on Wednesday for its largest one-day gain since
April.

    * ZINC: LME zinc         dipped briefly after daily LME data
MZNSTX-TOTAL showed inventories rose 5,100 tonnes to 203,675
tonnes, but the price recovered to a 0.5 percent gain at $2,664
a tonne.
    * COPPER: LME copper         climbed 0.8 percent to $6,319 a
tonne after major miner BHP         said that China's overseas
expansion could boost copper use by 1.6 million tonnes, roughly
7 percent of annual demand.             
    * CHINESE MARKETS: China's markets remain shut for the
week-long National Day holiday.
    * AUTO DEMAND: Automotive aluminium demand is set to more
than double by 2025, driven by surging growth in Asia, a senior
executive at Novelis Inc           , the world's largest maker
of rolled aluminium products, said on Thursday.             
    * DOLLAR: The metals market seemed to shrug off a firmer
dollar, which held at a six-week high on Thursday as an
overnight jump in U.S. Treasury yields prompted investors to add
long bets in the greenback against higher-yielding and emerging
market currencies.       

    
 (Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Manila
Editing by David Goodman)
