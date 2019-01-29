METALS-Aluminium prices edge up following steep drop in last session

BEIJING, Jan 29 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices inched up early on Tuesday following a plunge in the previous session, with investors' focus returning to inventories and the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. Monday's drop came after the United States lifted sanctions on Russian aluminium producer Rusal, easing fears of a supply squeeze. FUNDAMENTALS * ALUMINIUM: Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange had climbed 0.2 percent to $1,970.50 a tonne by 0146 GMT, after falling 2.7 percent in the previous session. The most-traded March aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined as much as 1 percent to 13,405 yuan ($1,986.37) a tonne before recovering to 13,460 yuan. * RUSAL: Aluminium users around the world will pay less for their material after the United States lifted sanctions on major producer Rusal, but U.S. tariffs on imports of the metal mean limited gains for the country's consumers. * STOCKS: Inventories of aluminium stand at 1.3 million tonnes in warehouses approved by the LME MAL-STOCKS, near their lowest since May 2018. The LME said on Monday it would start accepting all Rusal metal into its warehouses again. * U.S.-CHINA: The United States on Monday announced criminal charges against China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, escalating a fight with the world's biggest telecommunications equipment maker and coming days before trade talks between Washington and Beijing. Huawei did not respond to requests for comment on the charges. * OTHER METALS: London copper prices were flat at $6,003.50 a tonne, while ShFE copper edged down 0.2 percent. London zinc was the worst performer, falling 0.9 percent to $2,655.50 a tonne. * VALE: Brazil's government weighed pushing for a management overhaul at iron ore miner Vale SA on Monday as grief over the hundreds feared killed by a dam burst turned into anger, with prosecutors, politicians and victims' families calling for punishment. * COLUMN: A record-breaking year for China's metals trade: Andy Home * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares faltered on Tuesday and the dollar hovered near two-week lows. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 0745 France Consumer Confidence Jan 1400 US CaseShiller 20 MM SA Nov 1500 US Consumer Confidence Jan U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)starts its two-day meeting on interest rates. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0156 GMT Three month LME copper 6004 Most active ShFE copper 47520 Three month LME aluminium 1872.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13455 Three month LME zinc 2653.5 Most active ShFE zinc 21600 Three month LME lead 2078 Most active ShFE lead 17695 Three month LME nickel 11830 Most active ShFE nickel 94820 Three month LME tin 0 Most active ShFE tin 148200 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 0 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 0 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 0 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 0 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 0 ($1 = 6.7485 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Joseph Radford)