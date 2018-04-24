FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 4:16 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

METALS-Aluminium prices extend fall after U.S. reprieve for Rusal

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (adds analyst comment, udates prices)
    BEIJING, April 24 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices continued to
retrace recent gains on Tuesday after Washington gave U.S.
customers of United Company Rusal more time to comply
with sanctions on the Russian producer. 
    The sanctions, announced on April 6, last week drove prices
for the metal to their highest since mid-2011 on fears that the
global market could face shortages.
    But the U.S. Treasury Department on Monday gave Americans
until Oct. 23, instead of June 5, to wind down business with
Rusal and said it would consider lifting the sanctions if
Rusal's major shareholder, Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska, ceded
control of the company.
    "The deadline extension will allow for a deal to be crafted
for Rusal and allow for an orderly transition in the market,"
consultancy Wood Mackenzie said in a note late on Monday.
    "We expect near-term correction and volatility in LME
prices" and global premiums, it added. The U.S aluminium premium
on Comex was at 21.5 cents per pound ($474 a tonne) on
Monday, its highest in over three years.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME ALUMINIUM: Three-month aluminium on the London Metal
Exchange was down 1.3 percent at $2,266 a tonne by 0344
GMT. It fell by as much as 3.1 percent earlier in the session to
$2,223, its lowest since April 12, and slid by 7 percent on
Monday in its biggest one-day drop in eight years.
    * SHFE ALUMINIUM: The most-traded June aluminium contract on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 2.8 percent at
14,515 yuan ($2,299) a tonne by the mid-session interval. 
    * INSIGHT: In December, as news reports emerged about
potential new U.S. sanctions against Russia, aluminium magnate
Deripaska instructed advisers to draw up contingency plans,
according to people close to the businessman and his firms.

    * NICKEL: The Philippines is planning to limit the amount of
land that miners can develop at any one time to boost
environmental rehabilitation, a move that miners say may cut
output of nickel ore in last year's top supplier to China.

    * CHILE: Chilean industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec
SA said on Monday it had reached an agreement with
Peru's Minsur S.A. to buy a 40-percent stake in a
holding company that owns a Peruvian copper mine project for
$168.5 million.
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian stocks slipped and the U.S. dollar advanced on
Tuesday, as a deluge of U.S. government debt this week and the
spectre of inflation and a higher fiscal deficit drove U.S.
borrowing costs to near four-year highs.    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0645  France     Business climate manufacturing Apr
    0800  Germany     Ifo business climate Apr
    1300  U.S.    Monthly Home Price Index Feb
    1300  U.S.    S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Feb
    1400  U.S.     New home sales Mar
    1400  U.S.    Richmond Fed composite index Apr
        
    PRICES
                                           0344 GMT
 Three month LME copper                        6968
 Most active ShFE copper                      51760
 Three month LME aluminium                     2265
 Most active ShFE aluminium                   14510
 Three month LME zinc                          3247
 Most active ShFE zinc                        24555
 Three month LME lead                          2331
 Most active ShFE lead                        18405
 Three month LME nickel                       14325
 Most active ShFE nickel                     104340
 Three month LME tin                          21125
 Most active ShFE tin                        146460
                                                   
                                                   
 LME/SHFE COPPER             LMESHFCUc3      512.95
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM          LMESHFALc3    -2127.07
 LME/SHFE ZINC               LMESHFZNc3      164.96
 LME/SHFE LEAD               LMESHFPBc3       463.9
 LME/SHFE NICKEL             LMESHFNIc3    -2776.59
        
($1 = 6.3131 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly
Editing by Joseph Radford and Richard Pullin)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
