METALS-Aluminium prices extend gains on Rusal sanctions

(Adds Shanghai closing prices, updates London prices) BEIJING, April 10 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices rose for a fifth straight day on Tuesday, striking a five-week high, as U.S. sanctions on Russian producer United Company Rusal continue to fuel concerns over supply. London aluminium is up 7.1 percent over the past three trading days, whereas aluminium prices in top producer China have risen only 1.9 percent since the Rusal sanctions were announced on Friday. "The (Chinese) domestic market is very clearly in a surplus," said CLSA analyst Victor You, adding that Shanghai aluminium prices were likely rising solely because of the London Metal Exchange (LME) price gains. China imported only 14,631 tonnes of primary aluminium from Russia in 2017, according to Chinese customs data, although Russia was still its top foreign supplier of the metal. FUNDAMENTALS * LME ALUMINIUM: Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.6 percent at $2,151.50 a tonne by 0736 GMT, having jumped 4.8 percent in the previous session, its biggest daily jump since November 2011. It earlier touched $2,157.50 a tonne, the highest since March 5. * SHFE ALUMINIUM: The most-traded May aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.8 percent at 14,255 yuan a tonne. It earlier hit 14,345 yuan a tonne, the highest since March 7. * ARB: The arbitrage between ShFE and LME aluminium prices , which has helped keep Chinese aluminium exports buoyant in recent months, narrowed by 72.29 yuan to a discount of 1,325.70 yuan a tonne on Tuesday. * GLENCORE: Swiss-based trader Glencore said on Tuesday it would not "at this time" be swapping its shares in Rusal for Global Depository Receipts in EN+ due to U.S. sanctions on both firms. * ALUMINIUM: Rio Tinto will be among the biggest winners from the U.S. sanctions imposed on Rusal as the penalties further shake up the global metals trade and boost costs for U.S. consumers, industry sources said on Monday. * COLUMN: U.S. sanctions on Rusal threaten aluminium turmoil: Andy Home. * COPPER: Three-month copper in London was up 1 percent at $6,895.50 a tonne, extending a 0.9 percent gain on Monday, while Shanghai copper closed up 1.2 percent at 50,950 yuan a tonne. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * U.S stock futures rallied, Asian equities bounced and the safe haven yen fell on Tuesday, as Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to lower import tariffs on products including cars, helping soothe investor jitters over an escalating U.S.-China trade row. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0736 GMT Three month LME copper 6895.5 Most active ShFE copper 50950 Three month LME aluminium 2151.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14255 Three month LME zinc 3241 Most active ShFE zinc 24585 Three month LME lead 2402.5 Most active ShFE lead 18480 Three month LME nickel 13580 Most active ShFE nickel 100930 Three month LME tin 21240 Most active ShFE tin 144620 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 517.39 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1368.12 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 265.28 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -26.35 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 35.01 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and Amrutha Gayathri)