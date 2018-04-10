METALS-Aluminium prices extend gains on Rusal sanctions

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices) BEIJING, April 10 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices rose for a third session on Tuesday, striking a five-week high, as U.S. sanctions on Russian producer United Company Rusal continue to fuel concerns over supply. London aluminium is up 6.9 percent over the past three trading days, whereas aluminium prices in top producer China have risen only 1.9 percent since the Rusal sanctions were announced on Friday. "The (Chinese) domestic market is very clearly in a surplus," said CLSA analyst Victor You, adding that Shanghai aluminium prices were likely rising solely because of the London Metal Exchange (LME) price gains. China imported only 14,631 tonnes of primary aluminium from Russia in 2017, according to Chinese customs data, although Russia was still its top foreign supplier of the metal. FUNDAMENTALS * LME ALUMINIUM: Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.4 percent at $2,148.50 a tonne by 0415 GMT, having jumped 4.8 percent in the previous session, its biggest daily jump since November 2011. It earlier touched $2,151 a tonne, the highest since March 6. * SHFE ALUMINIUM: The most-traded May aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 1 percent to 14,275 yuan ($2,267.13) a tonne by the mid-session interval. It earlier hit 14,345 yuan a tonne, the highest since March 7. * ARB: The arbitrage between ShFE and LME aluminium prices, which has helped keep Chinese aluminium exports buoyant in recent months, narrowed by more than 100 yuan to a discount of 1,356.97 yuan a tonne on Tuesday. * ALUMINIUM: Rio Tinto will be among the biggest winners from the U.S. sanctions imposed on Russian aluminium giant United Company Rusal as the penalties further shake up the global metals trade and boost costs for U.S. consumers, industry sources said on Monday. * COLUMN: U.S. sanctions on Rusal threaten aluminium turmoil: Andy Home. * CHINA: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday promised to open the country's economy further and lower import tariffs on products including cars, in a speech that struck a conciliatory tone on the rising trade tensions between China and the United States. * COPPER: Three-month copper in London was up 0.8 percent at $6,886 a tonne, extending a 0.9 percent gain on Monday, while Shanghai copper climbed 1.2 percent to 50,930 yuan a tonne. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * U.S stock futures rallied, Asian equities bounced and the safe haven yen fell on Tuesday as Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to lower import tariffs on products including cars, helping soothe investor jitters over an escalating U.S.-China trade row. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0415 GMT Three month LME copper 6886 Most active ShFE copper 50930 Three month LME aluminium 2148.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14275 Three month LME zinc 3240 Most active ShFE zinc 24580 Three month LME lead 2387 Most active ShFE lead 18430 Three month LME nickel 13555 Most active ShFE nickel 101150 Three month LME tin 21190 Most active ShFE tin 144680 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 571.32 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1357.1 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 240.62 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 79.97 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 380.38 ($1 = 6.2965 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and Amrutha Gayathri)