METALS-Aluminium prices rise; eyes on stocks after Rusal sanctions lifted

(Adds Shanghai closing prices, updates London prices) BEIJING, Jan 29 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices rose on Tuesday, rebounding from a 2.8 percent plunge in the previous session, with investors turning their focus to inventories, U.S.-China trade talks and a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting beginning later in the day. Monday's drop came after the United States lifted sanctions on Russian producer Rusal, while the London Metal Exchange (LME) said it would resume accepting all Rusal metal into its warehouses. "The already amply-supplied market should now be even better supplied," Commerzbank said in a note. "We therefore see little scope for rising aluminium prices, especially given that there are also risks with respect to demand." More metal will likely be available in the near future because Rusal has been transporting volumes from its Siberian smelters to Russian ports so it could be shipped quickly once sanctions were lifted, the bank said. FUNDAMENTALS * LME ALUMINIUM: Three-month LME aluminium had climbed 0.4 percent to $1,874 a tonne by 0705 GMT. The most-traded March aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) closed down 1 percent at 13,410 yuan ($1,989.35) after hitting a one-week low of 13,385 yuan. * RUSAL: Aluminium users around the world will pay less for their material but U.S. tariffs on imports of the metal mean limited gains for the consumers in the United States. * STOCKS: Inventories of aluminium stand at 1.3 million tonnes in LME-approved warehouses MAL-STOCKS, near their lowest since May 2018. The lifting of a ban on placing certain Rusal metal on warrant "has stoked fears that a flood of Russian material will hit the warehouses," ANZ wrote in a note. * OPEN INTEREST: Market open interest in Shanghai aluminium hit 759,768 lots on Monday, the highest since Nov. 5, as short positions increased. * U.S.-CHINA: The United States on Monday announced criminal charges against China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, escalating a fight with the world's biggest telecommunications equipment maker days before trade talks between Washington and Beijing. China expressed serious concern over the charges. * OTHER METALS: London copper prices edged up 0.3 percent to $6,017 a tonne, while ShFE copper ended down 0.1 percent at 47,580 yuan. Zinc was the worst performer on the LME, falling 0.6 percent to $2,665 a tonne despite 17 straight daily drops in LME zinc stocks. * COLUMN: A record-breaking year for China's metals trade: Andy Home * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares stumbled and the dollar hovered near two-week lows as prospects for a Sino-U.S. trade deal dimmed on the Huawei criminal charges. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0710 GMT Three month LME copper 6017.5 Most active ShFE copper 47570 Three month LME aluminium 1873.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13410 Three month LME zinc 2665 Most active ShFE zinc 21685 Three month LME lead 2082.5 Most active ShFE lead 17630 Three month LME nickel 11900 Most active ShFE nickel 95170 Three month LME tin 20660 Most active ShFE tin 147630 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 519.31 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1202.68 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 295.23 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 758.64 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1418.9 ($1 = 6.7409 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Shreejay Sinha)