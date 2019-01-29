Company News
METALS-Aluminium prices rise; stocks may gain after Rusal sanctions lifted

    BEIJING, Jan 29 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices rose on
Tuesday, rebounding from a 2.8 percent plunge in the previous
session, with investors' focus returning to inventories,
U.S.-China trade talks and the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting.
    Monday's drop came after the United States lifted sanctions
on Russian aluminium producer Rusal, while the London
Metal Exchange (LME) said it would also start accepting all
Rusal metal into its warehouses again.
     "The already amply supplied market should now be even
better supplied," Commerzbank said in a note. "We therefore see
little scope for rising aluminium prices, especially given that
there are also risks with respect to demand."
    More metal will likely be available in the near future
because Rusal has been transporting volumes from its Siberian
smelters to Russian ports so it could be shipped quickly once
sanctions were lifted, the bank said.
          
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * ALUMINIUM: Three-month LME aluminium had climbed
0.3 percent to $1,872.50 a tonne by 0430 GMT. The most-traded
March aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE)
 was down 1 percent to 13,405 yuan ($1,986.37) at
midday. 
    * RUSAL: Aluminium users around the world will pay less for
their material but U.S. tariffs on imports of the metal mean
limited gains for the consumers in the United States.

    * STOCKS: Inventories of aluminium stand at 1.3 million
tonnes in LME-approved warehouses MAL-STOCKS, near their
lowest since May 2018. The lifting of a ban on placing certain
Rusal metal on warrant "has stoked fears that a flood of Russian
material will hit the warehouses," ANZ wrote in a note.
    * U.S.-CHINA: The United States on Monday announced criminal
charges against China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, escalating a
fight with the world's biggest telecommunications equipment
maker days before trade talks between Washington and Beijing.
China expressed serious concern over the charges.
    * OTHER METALS: London copper prices edged up 0.1
percent to $6,009 a tonne, while ShFE copper was down
0.3 percent. Zinc was the worst performer on the LME,
falling 0.6 percent to $2,664 a tonne.
    * COLUMN: A record-breaking year for China's metals trade:
Andy Home
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares stumbled and the dollar hovered near two-week
lows as prospects for a Sino-U.S. trade deal dimmed on the
Huawei criminal charges.    
        
    DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
0745    France        Consumer Confidence Jan
1400    US               CaseShiller 20 MM SA Nov
1500    US               Consumer Confidence Jan
U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee
(FOMC)starts two-day meeting on interest rates.     
        
    PRICES    
                                           0436 GMT
 Three month LME copper                      6009.5
 Most active ShFE copper                      47470
 Three month LME aluminium                   1872.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                   13400
 Three month LME zinc                        2663.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                        21595
 Three month LME lead                        2083.5
 Most active ShFE lead                        17635
 Three month LME nickel                       11870
 Most active ShFE nickel                      95060
 Three month LME tin                          20730
 Most active ShFE tin                        147620
                                                   
                                                   
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3     448.23
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3   -1220.07
                                          
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3     216.24
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3     735.42
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3    1504.06
                                          
 
($1 = 6.7485 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Joseph Radford and Christian
Schmollinger)
