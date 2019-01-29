METALS-Aluminium prices rise; stocks may gain after Rusal sanctions lifted

(Adds comment, updates prices) BEIJING, Jan 29 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices rose on Tuesday, rebounding from a 2.8 percent plunge in the previous session, with investors' focus returning to inventories, U.S.-China trade talks and the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. Monday's drop came after the United States lifted sanctions on Russian aluminium producer Rusal, while the London Metal Exchange (LME) said it would also start accepting all Rusal metal into its warehouses again. "The already amply supplied market should now be even better supplied," Commerzbank said in a note. "We therefore see little scope for rising aluminium prices, especially given that there are also risks with respect to demand." More metal will likely be available in the near future because Rusal has been transporting volumes from its Siberian smelters to Russian ports so it could be shipped quickly once sanctions were lifted, the bank said. FUNDAMENTALS * ALUMINIUM: Three-month LME aluminium had climbed 0.3 percent to $1,872.50 a tonne by 0430 GMT. The most-traded March aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) was down 1 percent to 13,405 yuan ($1,986.37) at midday. * RUSAL: Aluminium users around the world will pay less for their material but U.S. tariffs on imports of the metal mean limited gains for the consumers in the United States. * STOCKS: Inventories of aluminium stand at 1.3 million tonnes in LME-approved warehouses MAL-STOCKS, near their lowest since May 2018. The lifting of a ban on placing certain Rusal metal on warrant "has stoked fears that a flood of Russian material will hit the warehouses," ANZ wrote in a note. * U.S.-CHINA: The United States on Monday announced criminal charges against China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, escalating a fight with the world's biggest telecommunications equipment maker days before trade talks between Washington and Beijing. China expressed serious concern over the charges. * OTHER METALS: London copper prices edged up 0.1 percent to $6,009 a tonne, while ShFE copper was down 0.3 percent. Zinc was the worst performer on the LME, falling 0.6 percent to $2,664 a tonne. * COLUMN: A record-breaking year for China's metals trade: Andy Home * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares stumbled and the dollar hovered near two-week lows as prospects for a Sino-U.S. trade deal dimmed on the Huawei criminal charges. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0745 France Consumer Confidence Jan 1400 US CaseShiller 20 MM SA Nov 1500 US Consumer Confidence Jan U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)starts two-day meeting on interest rates. PRICES 0436 GMT Three month LME copper 6009.5 Most active ShFE copper 47470 Three month LME aluminium 1872.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13400 Three month LME zinc 2663.5 Most active ShFE zinc 21595 Three month LME lead 2083.5 Most active ShFE lead 17635 Three month LME nickel 11870 Most active ShFE nickel 95060 Three month LME tin 20730 Most active ShFE tin 147620 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 448.23 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1220.07 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 216.24 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 735.42 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1504.06 ($1 = 6.7485 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Joseph Radford and Christian Schmollinger)