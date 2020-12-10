METALS-Aluminium rises on supply concerns, copper recoups losses

(Recasts, updates prices)

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices rose on Thursday, underpinned by concerns over supplies as winter restrictions to fight air pollution have begun to hit refining operations in top consumer China, while copper recouped early losses.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.4% to $2,043 a tonne by 0745 GMT, while the Shanghai benchmark ended daytime trade up 2.2% at 16,335 yuan ($2,494.77) a tonne.

The winter restrictions on refineries “fuelled the bullish vibe in the Chinese aluminium market”, commodity strategists at ING said in a note.

“It remains to be seen how many further restrictions will be required should air pollution worsen,” they said, citing smog warnings issued by some provinces, while also highlighting currently robust Chinese demand for the metal.

Copper recouped early losses though gains were muted as investors awaited progress regarding stalled U.S. stimulus talks. London copper rose 0.1% to $7,732 a tonne, while Shanghai copper climbed 0.6% to 57,450 yuan a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Global copper demand will increase by 4% to 23.6 million tonnes in 2021, driven mainly by China’s strong appetite for the metal, after a projected 3.8% contraction this year, according to ANZ.

* China’s copper smelters produced 1% less copper cathode in November than in the previous month due to maintenance in Shandong, Anhui and other regions, according to research house Antaike.

* In Shanghai, nickel gained 1.7% to 123,580 yuan a tonne, while zinc rose 0.4% to 21,440 yuan a tonne, but lead fell 0.9% to 14,990 yuan a tonne. Tin gained 1.1% to 151,330 yuan a tonne.

* In London, zinc dipped 0.6% to $2,837.50 a tonne, while lead dropped 1.3% to $2,082.50 a tonne and nickel rose 0.6% $16,810 a tonne. Tin was little changed at $19,450 a tonne.

