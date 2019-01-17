METALS-Aluminium slips after U.S. vote on Rusal sanctions

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices, changes dateline from SINGAPORE/BEIJING)

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Aluminium fell on Thursday after a vote by U.S. lawmakers cleared the way for sanctions to be lifted on major producer Rusal, potentially increasing supply.

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday rejected legislation to keep sanctions on companies linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, including aluminium firm Rusal.

In December, the U.S. Treasury said it would lift sanctions on Rusal, the world’s largest aluminium producer outside China.

But analyst Nicholas Snowdon at Deutsche Bank said that the widespread perception that the lifting of sanctions will result in more supply was misguided.

“It’s incorrect to see it as a bearish development. The market has been in deficit, so traders have reduced inventories. It’s not an additional surplus to the market that hasn’t already been accounted for,” he said.

“We’ve certainly started to see some short covering play out in China over the last couple of sessions.”

According to estimates by broker Marex Spectron, the net speculative short position on the London Metal Exchange is at 31 percent of open interest, levels not seen since 2015 when the short reached 47 percent of open interest in mid-August.

Benchmark LME aluminium was down 1 percent at $1,841 a tonne by 1050 GMT.

* CHINA STIMULUS: Losses in metals were capped as China announced more stimulus, with the country’s central bank injecting more cash into the financial system, bringing the amount for the week to 1.14 trillion yuan ($168.74 billion)

* CHINA COPPER: Copper on the Shanghai Futures Exchange has flipped into backwardation amid a promise of value-added tax (VAT) cuts in China, which has increased near-term demand for physical copper, brokerage Jinrui Futures said in a note.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dipped 0.1 percent to $5,962 a tonne.

* NICKEL: The discount of cash LME nickel to the three-month contract CMNI0-3 surged to $66.50 from $9.00 the previous day. Analysts said the spread had tightened due to temporary factors related to the expiry of an LME monthly nickel futures contract on Wednesday.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or