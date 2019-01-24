Company News
METALS-Aluminium slips as near-term supply pinch expected to ease

 (Adds comment, updates prices; adds Beijing to dateline)
    MELBOURNE/BEIJING, Jan 24 (Reuters) - London aluminium
prices slipped on Thursday from near one-month highs hit in the
previous session on expectations that a period of tight supply
will soon come to an end. 
    Cancelled aluminium warrants, or metal earmarked for removal
from London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouses, have surged in the
past 10 days to nearly 400,000 tonnes from 235,000 tonnes in the
middle of January, supporting prices. 
   However, the fundamentals for aluminium remain bearish, with
an obvious discrepancy between abundant supply and low
off-season demand in top consumer China, Everbright Futures
wrote in a note. 
   China saw its primary aluminium output hit an all-time
monthly high of over 3 million tonnes in December.
   With most Chinese smelters still losing money at current
prices, a "small rebound" is needed but it is difficult to tell
when the inflection point will come, the brokerage said. 
                     
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME ALUMINIUM: LME aluminium slipped 0.3 percent
to $1,903 a tonne by 0514 GMT, after a 1.4 percent gain in the
previous session.     
    * RUSAL: The Trump administration is expected to lift
sanctions on companies linked to Russian oligarch Oleg
Deripaska, including Rusal, as soon as Friday.
 That could mean that aluminium that had previously
been caught by sanctions is available to market.
    * SHFE: On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, aluminium
was up 0.7 percent at 13,575 yuan  ($2,000.71) a tonne by the
end of the morning.
    * OPEN INTEREST: Market open interest in ShFE aluminium
exceeded 750,000 lots on Wednesday, its highest since Nov. 15,
on short covering ahead of the week-long shutdown in China in
early February for Lunar New Year.
    * CHINA GROWTH: China's economy can maintain sustainable
rates of growth despite global uncertainties, Vice President
Wang Qishan said on Wednesday, days after the world's
second-largest economy posted its weakest expansion in nearly
three decades.
    * OTHER METALS: Copper edged down 0.2 percent in London
 to $5,941.50 a tonne, while zinc lost 0.5
percent, while nickel and lead eked out gains of
around 0.1 percent each. 
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares were subdued on Thursday as political
uncertainty in the United States and worries about weakening
global economic growth left investors wary of riskier assets.
    
    
        
    PRICES    
 BASE METALS PRICES                       0516 GMT
 Three month LME copper                     5941.5
 Most active ShFE copper                     47400
 Three month LME aluminium                    1903
 Most active ShFE aluminium                  13570
 Three month LME zinc                         2606
 Most active ShFE zinc                       21460
 Three month LME lead                       2029.5
 Most active ShFE lead                       17610
 Three month LME nickel                      11705
 Most active ShFE nickel                     94030
 Three month LME tin                         20660
 Most active ShFE tin                       148410
                                                  
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                            
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3    555.67
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3  -1416.59
                                          
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3    343.04
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3    994.53
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3   1730.42
                                          
 
    
($1 = 6.7897 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton in MELBOURNE and Tom Daly in
BEIJING; editing by Richard Pullin and Shreejay Sinha)
