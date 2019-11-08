METALS-Aluminium touches near two-month peak, but seen vulnerable

Market News
    LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices climbed to the
highest in nearly two months on Friday, but were likely to run
out of steam with producers on the sidelines ready to hedge,
analysts said.
    The price of aluminium has rallied 6% over the past two
weeks, largely fuelled by bearish investors buying back their
short positions.
    But the global market is expected to flip into a surplus
next year, according to analysts polled by Reuters.             
    "I think whether it's got legs from here is pretty
questionable. You don't have anything to suggest that the
fundamentals are improving," said Marcus Garvey, commodities
strategist at Macquarie in London.
    "One of the things that aluminium is going to run into up
here is ... producer hedging starting to appear again in the
market. On a margin basis, given the fall we've seen in the
price of alumina over the course of this year, it's not a bad
level for some people to start hedging."
    A climb in the dollar index        to the highest in more
than three weeks would also encourage forward selling by
producers, Garvey added.
    Aluminium prices were capped on Thursday by "evidence of a
producer offer", Dee Perera at broker Marex Spectron said in a
note.
    Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange        
failed to trade in official open-outcry activity but was bid up
0.3% at $1,818 a tonne after touching $1,822, the highest since
Sept. 12. 

    * TRADE DEAL: Officials from Beijing and Washington said
they had agreed to roll back tariffs on each others' goods if a
"phase one" trade deal was completed, but a White House trade
adviser cautioned no agreement had yet been sealed.             
    * COPPER: LME copper         slipped 0.2% to trade at $5,965
a tonne in official rings after hitting its highest in more than
three months on Thursday.
    "To properly break higher ... you probably need to see
confirmation that some of the stuff announced yesterday is
actually going to be delivered upon," Garvey said.
    * CHINA IMPORTS: China's copper imports fell 3.1% in October
from the previous month, customs data showed, as a cooling
manufacturing sector in the country kept demand subdued.
            
    * SHANGHAI STOCKS: Nickel stocks in warehouses certified by
the Shanghai Futures Exchange SNI-TOTAL-W climbed 12% from a
week earlier to 30,831 tonnes, their highest since the week
ended June 1, 2018, while lead stocks PB-STX-SGG jumped 34.7%
in the same period to a 10-week high.             
    * PRICES: LME lead         fell 1.1% to $2,090 a tonne in
official trading after hitting $2,084, the lowest since Oct. 2.
Nickel         shed 0.6% to $16,110, zinc         dropped 0.8%
to $2,465 and tin         was bid up 0.5% at $16,650. 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
          or             

 (Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Singapore; Editing by
Dale Hudson and Louise Heavens)
