Company News
November 29, 2018 / 5:14 AM / Updated 12 minutes ago

METALS-Base metal prices bounce in wake of Fed comments

4 Min Read

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Most Shanghai base metals rose
on Thursday, tracking equities after investors saw comments from
the U.S. Federal Reserve chair as a sign the central bank's
interest rate hike cycle is drawing to a close.
    Jerome Powell said at a lunch on Wednesday that the Fed's
policy rate is now "just below" estimates of a level that
neither brakes nor boosts a healthy U.S. economy. 
    Higher interest rates mean higher borrowing costs, which can
reduce economic activity and consumption, and see capital flow
into assets with higher yields than commodities.
    Trade uncertainty continues to weigh ahead of a meeting
between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi
Jinping at the G20 summit in Argentina, ANZ wrote in a note. 
    "Investors will be looking for progress at the Trump-Xi
meeting this weekend, after it was reported that President Trump
is weighing up more tariffs," it said.   
                
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * COPPER: The most-traded January copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange had risen 1.3 percent to
49,570 yuan ($7,142.65) a tonne by the end of the morning
session. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed 0.6 percent to $6,237.50 a tonne, as of 0455 GMT.
    * OTHER METALS: Shanghai lead was the next biggest
gainer after copper, adding 0.8 percent, while zinc was
on course to snap a seven-session losing run, rising 0.6
percent.
    * VEDANTA: An Indian court-appointed panel said on Wednesday
that there were insufficient grounds to permanently close
Vedanta Ltd's copper smelter and a government
decision to shut it amounted to administrative overreach.

    * CHILE: BHP's Spence copper mine was operating normally
again following a union strike announced earlier on Wednesday,
the company said.
    * ALUMINIUM: The Russian government could buy up to 50,000
tonnes of aluminium for the state reserve, a government decree
showed on Wednesday, in a move that would support sanctioned
Russian aluminium producer Rusal.
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, tracking a surge on
Wall Street, after the chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve
suggested it may be nearing an end to its three-year rate
tightening cycle.    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0745  France    Consumer spending Oct
    0745  France    Detailed GDP Q3
    0855  Germany   Unemployment rate Nov
    1000  Euro zone Business climate Nov
    1300  Germany   Consumer prices Nov
    1330  U.S.      Personal income Oct
    1330  U.S.      Weekly jobless claims
    1500  U.S.     Pending homes sales Oct
    1900  U.S. Federal Reserve to release minutes from          
  Nov. 7-8 policy meeting    
        
    PRICES
 BASE METALS PRICES                        0456 GMT
 Three month LME copper                        6237
 Most active ShFE copper                      49570
 Three month LME aluminium                   1936.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                   13660
 Three month LME zinc                          2450
 Most active ShFE zinc                        20210
 Three month LME lead                        1939.5
 Most active ShFE lead                        18210
 Three month LME nickel                       10880
 Most active ShFE nickel                      89810
 Three month LME tin                              0
 Most active ShFE tin                        143700
                                                   
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                             
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3    -691.86
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3   -1881.61
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3    -156.24
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3    1579.49
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3     990.67
 ($1 = 6.9400 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly
Editing by Joseph Radford and Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.