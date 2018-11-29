METALS-Base metal prices bounce in wake of Fed comments

(Adds comment, updates prices) BEIJING, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Most Shanghai base metals rose on Thursday, tracking equities after investors saw comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve chair as a sign the central bank's interest rate hike cycle is drawing to a close. Jerome Powell said at a lunch on Wednesday that the Fed's policy rate is now "just below" estimates of a level that neither brakes nor boosts a healthy U.S. economy. Higher interest rates mean higher borrowing costs, which can reduce economic activity and consumption, and see capital flow into assets with higher yields than commodities. Trade uncertainty continues to weigh ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Argentina, ANZ wrote in a note. "Investors will be looking for progress at the Trump-Xi meeting this weekend, after it was reported that President Trump is weighing up more tariffs," it said. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange had risen 1.3 percent to 49,570 yuan ($7,142.65) a tonne by the end of the morning session. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.6 percent to $6,237.50 a tonne, as of 0455 GMT. * OTHER METALS: Shanghai lead was the next biggest gainer after copper, adding 0.8 percent, while zinc was on course to snap a seven-session losing run, rising 0.6 percent. * VEDANTA: An Indian court-appointed panel said on Wednesday that there were insufficient grounds to permanently close Vedanta Ltd's copper smelter and a government decision to shut it amounted to administrative overreach. * CHILE: BHP's Spence copper mine was operating normally again following a union strike announced earlier on Wednesday, the company said. * ALUMINIUM: The Russian government could buy up to 50,000 tonnes of aluminium for the state reserve, a government decree showed on Wednesday, in a move that would support sanctioned Russian aluminium producer Rusal. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, tracking a surge on Wall Street, after the chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested it may be nearing an end to its three-year rate tightening cycle. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0745 France Consumer spending Oct 0745 France Detailed GDP Q3 0855 Germany Unemployment rate Nov 1000 Euro zone Business climate Nov 1300 Germany Consumer prices Nov 1330 U.S. Personal income Oct 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1500 U.S. Pending homes sales Oct 1900 U.S. Federal Reserve to release minutes from Nov. 7-8 policy meeting PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0456 GMT Three month LME copper 6237 Most active ShFE copper 49570 Three month LME aluminium 1936.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13660 Three month LME zinc 2450 Most active ShFE zinc 20210 Three month LME lead 1939.5 Most active ShFE lead 18210 Three month LME nickel 10880 Most active ShFE nickel 89810 Three month LME tin 0 Most active ShFE tin 143700 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 -691.86 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1881.61 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 -156.24 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1579.49 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 990.67 ($1 = 6.9400 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Joseph Radford and Subhranshu Sahu)