September 17, 2018 / 5:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

METALS-Base metal prices drop as spectre of new U.S. tariffs looms

4 Min Read

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Base metals prices fell sharply
on Monday on reports that the United States may be about to
impose tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. 
    The tit-for-tat trade row between the world's top two
economies has left investors fearing that demand for industrial
metals will soften. 
    U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to impose the tariffs,
which were first unveiled in July, as early as Monday, a senior
administration official told Reuters on Saturday.
    "All eyes will be on trade talks, with the likelihood of
further U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports likely to weigh on
industrial commodity prices," ANZ wrote in a note.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
 fell as much as 1.9 percent to $5,861.50 a tonne and
stood at $5,894.50 a tonne as of 0457 GMT. The most-traded
November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
 slipped 1.4 percent to 47,910 yuan ($6,976.64) a tonne
by the mid-session interval.
    * COPPER PREMIUMS: Chinese copper import premiums
SMM-CUYP-CN are currently assessed at $96 a tonne, the highest
since February 2016, as low prices tempt bargain-hunters,
propping up demand for physical metal. 
    * CHINA: China's fixed-asset investment growth slowed to 5.3
percent in the first eight months of the year, below forecasts
and hitting a new record low, data showed on Friday.

    * OTHER METALS: LME nickel fell furthest, tumbling
as much as 3.2 percent overnight to $12,250 a tonne, its lowest
since Sept. 12, before trimming losses to 2.4 percent. Only
Shanghai tin was in positive territory, inching up 0.4
percent.
    * TAXES: Chile's congress is studying a proposal for an
additional royalty payment for copper and lithium miners
operating in the country to bolster the development of the
regions around their deposits, according to a draft seen by
Reuters.     
    * HYDRO/RIO: Norway's Hydro said on Friday it had
dropped plans to buy several of Rio Tinto's,
assets, including an aluminium plant in Iceland, after approval
from European Commission regulators took longer than
anticipated.
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Most Asian share markets slipped on Monday amid reports
Washington was about to announce a new round of tariffs on
Chinese imports, setting the stage for possible reprisals by
Beijing.
            
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    1230  U.S.    New York Fed manufacturing Sep
                
    PRICES
                                           0455 GMT
 Three month LME copper                        5889
 Most active ShFE copper                      47910
 Three month LME aluminium                     2011
 Most active ShFE aluminium                   14520
 Three month LME zinc                          2300
 Most active ShFE zinc                        20420
 Three month LME lead                          2017
 Most active ShFE lead                        18650
 Three month LME nickel                       12350
 Most active ShFE nickel                     102270
 Three month LME tin                          19000
 Most active ShFE tin                        144480
                                                   
                                                   
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3     921.11
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3   -1457.05
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3    1410.39
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3    1350.86
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3    3311.71
 
    
($1 = 6.8672 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Vyas Mohan and Richard
Pullin)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
