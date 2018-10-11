METALS-Base metal prices drop, track equities rout on macro fears

(Adds comment, updates prices) BEIJING, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Base metals prices fell sharply on Thursday, tracking a broad sell-off on equity markets as a gloomy macro-economic outlook raised concerns over demand-growth. Shanghai shares were on track for their worst day since February 2016, dropping 4.3 percent to their lowest level since late 2014 after Wall Street suffered its worst drubbing in eight months on Wednesday. "Base metals again fell victim to macro concerns amid a falling equity market. In the near-term, we think that this will remain the case," ANZ wrote in a note. The price plunge comes even as inventories continue to drop, with London Metal Exchange copper stocks falling for 13 straight days to their lowest since June 2016 MCUSTX-TOTAL. Malcolm Freeman, director of Kingdom Futures, said in a note that the sell-off in metals was driven by algorithmic trading and was "ignoring underlying fundamentals". "It may well be a case of stand aside until the storm dies down," he said. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the LME had fallen 1.7 percent to $6,135.50 a tonne by 0457 GMT, extending a 0.8 percent drop from the previous session. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange had slipped 1.6 percent to 49,900 yuan ($7,200.27) a tonne by the mid-session interval. * OTHER METALS: Shanghai aluminium fell 1.8 percent, while nickel lost 2 percent and zinc, which hit its highest since June on Wednesday, slipped 1 percent. Shanghai lead and tin were the only gainers, both nudging up 0.3 percent. * ALUMINA: Norway's Norsk Hydro is focused on a return to full output at its Alunorte alumina refinery in Brazil and is not contemplating layoffs there, CEO Svein Richard Brandtzaeg told Reuters on Wednesday. * ALUMINIUM: Rio Tinto is close to restarting a sale process for some of its aluminium assets, including a plant in Iceland, which have been valued at around $350 million, two sources familiar with the matter said. * GANFENG: China's top lithium producer Ganfeng Lithium tumbled as much 28 percent on its Hong Kong debut, a stark warning sign to fellow Shenzhen-listed counterpart Tianqi Lithium, which is also planning a listing in the city. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0645 France Consumer prices Sep 1230 U.S. Consumer prices Sep 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1500 U.S. Cleveland Fed CPI Sep PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0504 GMT Three month LME copper 6139.5 Most active ShFE copper 49890 Three month LME aluminium 2032 Most active ShFE aluminium 14230 Three month LME zinc 2584.5 Most active ShFE zinc 22610 Three month LME lead 1885 Most active ShFE lead 18215 Three month LME nickel 12560 Most active ShFE nickel 103970 Three month LME tin 19020 Most active ShFE tin 147350 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 194.13 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2054.24 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 512.5 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1793.17 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1574.17 ($1 = 6.9303 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)