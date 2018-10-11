FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 11, 2018 / 5:31 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

METALS-Base metal prices drop, track equities rout on macro fears

4 Min Read

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Base metals prices fell sharply
on Thursday, tracking a broad sell-off on equity markets as a
gloomy macro-economic outlook raised concerns over
demand-growth.
    Shanghai shares were on track for their worst day
since February 2016, dropping 4.3 percent to their lowest level
since late 2014 after Wall Street suffered its worst drubbing in
eight months on Wednesday.
    "Base metals again fell victim to macro concerns amid a
falling equity market. In the near-term, we think that this will
remain the case," ANZ wrote in a note.
    The price plunge comes even as inventories continue to drop,
with London Metal Exchange copper stocks falling for 13 straight
days to their lowest since June 2016 MCUSTX-TOTAL.
    Malcolm Freeman, director of Kingdom Futures, said in a note
that the sell-off in metals was driven by algorithmic trading
and was "ignoring underlying fundamentals".
    "It may well be a case of stand aside until the storm dies
down," he said. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the LME had
fallen 1.7 percent to $6,135.50 a tonne by 0457 GMT, extending a
0.8 percent drop from the previous session.
    * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded November copper contract on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange had slipped 1.6 percent
to 49,900 yuan ($7,200.27) a tonne by the mid-session interval.
    * OTHER METALS: Shanghai aluminium fell 1.8
percent, while nickel lost 2 percent and zinc,
which hit its highest since June on Wednesday, slipped 1
percent. Shanghai lead and tin were the only
gainers, both nudging up 0.3 percent.
    * ALUMINA: Norway's Norsk Hydro is focused on a
return to full output at its Alunorte alumina refinery in Brazil
and is not contemplating layoffs there, CEO Svein Richard
Brandtzaeg told Reuters on Wednesday.
    * ALUMINIUM: Rio Tinto is close to
restarting a sale process for some of its aluminium assets,
including a plant in Iceland, which have been valued at around
$350 million, two sources familiar with the matter said.
    * GANFENG: China's top lithium producer Ganfeng Lithium
 tumbled as much 28 percent on its Hong Kong debut, a
stark warning sign to fellow Shenzhen-listed counterpart Tianqi
Lithium, which is also planning a listing in the city.
 
 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
            
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0645  France    Consumer prices Sep
    1230  U.S.      Consumer prices Sep
    1230  U.S.      Weekly jobless claims
    1500  U.S.      Cleveland Fed CPI Sep        
        
    PRICES    
 BASE METALS PRICES                        0504 GMT
 Three month LME copper                      6139.5
 Most active ShFE copper                      49890
 Three month LME aluminium                     2032
 Most active ShFE aluminium                   14230
 Three month LME zinc                        2584.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                        22610
 Three month LME lead                          1885
 Most active ShFE lead                        18215
 Three month LME nickel                       12560
 Most active ShFE nickel                     103970
 Three month LME tin                          19020
 Most active ShFE tin                        147350
                                                   
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                             
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3     194.13
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3   -2054.24
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3      512.5
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3    1793.17
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3    1574.17
   
($1 = 6.9303 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Richard Pullin and Joseph
Radford)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.