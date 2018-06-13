FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 5:56 AM / in an hour

METALS-Base metal prices fall ahead of Fed rate decision

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comment; updates prices)
    BEIJING, June 13 (Reuters) - Base metals prices fell on
Wednesday, led by Shanghai aluminium, which touched a six-week
low, as investors fretted over liquidity in China and awaited
news from the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting.
    The Fed is expected to raise interest rates at its meeting.
Higher rates usually cause the dollar to strengthen, which would
make dollar-denominated metals more expensive for holders of
other currencies and could weigh on prices.
    Helen Lau, an analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong,
said Shanghai metals prices were all falling because of a
lower-than-expected social financing figure in China amid an
intensified crackdown on the country's shadow banking sector.
    "Markets are worried about whether there would be
liquidity," Lau said.
    China's total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of
credit and liquidity in the economy, dropped sharply to 760.8
billion yuan ($118.80 billion) in May from 1.56 trillion yuan in
April, central bank data showed on Tuesday.   
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * SHFE ALUMINIUM: The most-traded August aluminium contract
on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 1.2 percent
at 14,720 yuan ($2,298.96) a tonne by the mid-session interval,
having earlier touched 14,570 yuan, its lowest since May 2.
    * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
 fell 0.6 percent to $7,181 a tonne as of 0524 GMT,
trading lower for a fourth straight session, while Shanghai
copper shed 0.9 percent to 53,490 yuan a tonne.
    * OTHER METALS: Shanghai zinc slipped 1.1 percent,
while nickel and lead lost around half a
percent each. Only London nickel bucked the trend,
edging up 0.2 percent.
    * DRC: Democratic Republic of Congo state miner Gécamines
will drop legal proceedings to dissolve a copper and cobalt
joint venture with a subsidiary of Glencore Plc after
reaching a settlement with its partner that includes Gécamines
getting a $150 million payment.
    * PERU: Southern Copper Corp said on
Tuesday that it plans to start building its proposed $2.5
billion copper mine Michiquillay in Peru next year and will
likely start operations in 2022 - three years earlier than
previously forecast.
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares slipped back on Wednesday as investors looked
to the Federal Reserve policy decision later in the day and any
clues it might give on future rate hikes, shifting focus away
from the historic U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore.
       
        
    
    PRICES  
                                           0527 GMT
 Three month LME copper                        7181
 Most active ShFE copper                      53490
 Three month LME aluminium                   2286.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                   14715
 Three month LME zinc                        3177.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                        24175
 Three month LME lead                          2474
 Most active ShFE lead                        20425
 Three month LME nickel                       15235
 Most active ShFE nickel                     114710
 Three month LME tin                          20890
 Most active ShFE tin                        148720
                                                   
                                                   
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3     -60.57
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3   -2319.82
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3      59.26
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3     638.46
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3    -696.48
    

($1 = 6.4029 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin and Biju
Dwarakanath)
