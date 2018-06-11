METALS-Base metal prices mixed after G7 trade tensions

(Adds broker comment, updates prices) BEIJING, June 11 (Reuters) - Base metal prices were mixed on Monday as positive sentiment over strong import data in China, the world's biggest metals consumer, was tempered by renewed fears of a global trade war amid a lack of consensus at the G7 summit in Canada. China's unwrought copper imports in May reached their highest monthly total since December 2016, according to customs data released on Friday. London copper had touched a 4-1/2-year high on Thursday on concerns over a possible strike at the Escondida mine in Chile. However, the metal prices slipped in the next session and traded lower for a second straight day on Monday. Malcolm Freeman, CEO of Kingdom Futures, wrote in a note that has been "no real follow-through" since funds piled into copper last week, "and the danger is signals will weaken again and everyone could get back out as quickly as they got in". FUNDAMENTALS * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.2 percent at 54,220 yuan ($8,465.66) a tonne by the mid-session interval, trading higher for a seventh day. * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.2 percent at $7,295.50 a tonne, by 0456 GMT, but was still within a striking distance of the recent high of $7,348. * ESCONDIDA: The union at BHP's Escondida copper mine in Chile said on Friday it saw a "favourable scenario" for reaching a deal on a new labour contract with the company, citing higher copper prices. * TARIFFS: Europe will implement counter-measures against U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium just like Canada, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday, voicing regret about President Donald Trump's abrupt decision to withdraw support for a G7 communique. * RUSAL: Rusal's exports and finances will take another hit if Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska is unable to persuade Washington to lift sanctions on the aluminium producer by late August, three industry sources said. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asia stocks shook off initial modest losses and edged up on Monday ahead of a U.S.-North Korea summit that might ease regional tensions, while investors also started to focus on key central bank meetings later this week. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0456 GMT Three month LME copper 7295.5 Most active ShFE copper 54220 Three month LME aluminium 2311 Most active ShFE aluminium 14900 Three month LME zinc 3194 Most active ShFE zinc 24380 Three month LME lead 2484 Most active ShFE lead 20590 Three month LME nickel 15445 Most active ShFE nickel 116250 Three month LME tin 20985 Most active ShFE tin 151940 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 -223.34 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2364.86 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 103.32 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 663.29 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -868.63 ($1 = 6.4047 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)