METALS-Base metal prices slump as new U.S. tariff threat looms

BEIJING, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Base metals prices fell sharply in early Asian trade on Monday on reports that U.S. tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods could be imposed immediately. The tit-for-tat trade row between the world's top two economies has left investors fearing that demand for industrial metals will soften. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell as much as 1.9 percent to $5,861.50 a tonne and stood at $5,890 a tonne as of 0136 GMT, after shedding 1 percent on Friday. The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 1.4 percent to 47,940 yuan ($6,977.86)a tonne. * TARIFFS: U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to announce new tariffs on about $200 billion on Chinese imports as early as Monday, a senior administration official told Reuters on Saturday. * OTHER METALS: LME nickel fell furthest, tumbling as much as 3.2 percent overnight to $12,250 a tonne, its lowest since Sept. 12, before trimming losses to around 2 percent. Only Shanghai tin was in positive territory, inching up 0.1 percent. * TAXES: Chile's congress is studying a proposal for an additional royalty payment for copper and lithium miners operating in the country to bolster the development of the regions around their deposits, according to a draft seen by Reuters. * HYDRO/RIO: Norway's Hydro said on Friday it had dropped plans to buy several of Rio Tinto's, assets, including an aluminium plant in Iceland, after approval from European Commission regulators took longer than anticipated. * PERU: Brazilian mining company Nexa Resources, MIL.LM plans to invest some $1.17 billion in copper and zinc projects in Peru and Brazil over the next five years, the company's general manager Ricardo Porta said on Friday. * DRC: The prime minister of Democratic Republic of Congo will sign a decree in the coming days to designate cobalt and other minerals as "strategic" and therefore subject to higher royalties, Mines Minister Martin Kabwelulu said on Saturday. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian share markets slipped on Monday amid reports Washington was about to announce a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports, setting the stage for possible reprisals by Beijing. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Sep PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0141 GMT Three month LME copper 5893 Most active ShFE copper 47940 Three month LME aluminium 2021.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14530 Three month LME zinc 2310.5 Most active ShFE zinc 20420 Three month LME lead 2028 Most active ShFE lead 18690 Three month LME nickel 12385 Most active ShFE nickel 102340 Three month LME tin 18925 Most active ShFE tin 144120 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 896.39 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1509.03 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 1376.59 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1304.97 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2928.06 ($1 = 6.8703 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Vyas Mohan)