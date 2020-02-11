METALS-Base metals advance on firmer equities, fall in new virus cases

(Adds quotes, details)

By Mai Nguyen

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Base metals prices advanced on Tuesday, as record closing highs on Wall Street and a drop in new confirmed cases of coronavirus in China lifted sentiment.

London Metal Exchange’s three-month copper was up 1.2% at $5,736 a tonne by 0627 GMT. Nickel climbed 2.8% to $13,250 a tonne, zinc advanced 1.7% to $2,170 a tonne and aluminium rose 1.3% to $1,724.50 a tonne.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at all-time peaks on Monday as Chinese workers and factories slowly returned to business.

Wall Street notched record highs overnight, Chinese securities have gained as well, so the sentiment has improved, an industry source said.

“I’d say China is under control now, or close to that. The government has measures to fight against that (the outbreak),” the person added.

The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in mainland China crossed 1,000 on Tuesday. However, the number of new confirmed cases fell.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.3% to 45,620 yuan ($6,545.48) a tonne, aluminium rose 0.9% to 13,815 yuan a tonne, nickel climbed 1.7% to 106,320 yuan a tonne, while zinc fell 0.2% to 17,115 yuan a tonne.

The re-openings of some factories in China also provided some support, although investors were still concerned about the slow pace of restart.

Apple’s main iPhone maker Foxconn got the green light to reopen two major plants in China closed because of a coronavirus outbreak and aims to resume production even though only 10% of the workforce has returned so far, a source said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* COPPER: Spot charges for processing copper concentrate in China have risen to their highest in eight months as the coronavirus outbreak and associated constraints on production and logistics leave smelters unable to take shipments.

* ALUMINA: Alumina prices in central China SMM-ALM-CCHN, which includes provinces of Henan and the virus epicentre of Hubei, rose to 2,480 yuan a tonne as of Feb. 10, the highest in two months as the cost of getting bauxite to alumina refineries firmed.

PRICES

ARBS ($1 = 6.9697 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Additional reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Aditya Soni)