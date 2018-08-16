METALS-Base metals claw back ground on fresh U.S.-China trade talks

(Adds broker comment, updates prices)

BEIJING, Aug 16 (Reuters) - London base metal prices on Thursday bounced back from a broad sell-off in the previous session, while the Shanghai complex pared early losses on news of fresh U.S.-China trade talks.

A Chinese delegation led by Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen will travel to the United States for talks in late August, China’s Ministry of Commerce said.

The two countries have imposed tariffs on billions on dollars of each other’s goods in a tit-for-tat trade row that has weighed on metals prices amid concerns it could hurt demand.

“While this may only be future talks, it would seem to me that this is a case of ‘we cannot go on like this so let’s try again’,” Malcolm Freeman, director of Kingdom Futures, wrote in a note.

“To describe the last four days as brutal would be a major understatement as it has seen the most consistent selling by (commodity trading advisors) since the 2008 crash,” he said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* SHFE COPPER: The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as much as 3.3 percent to its lowest since June 2017, and was down 2.5 percent at 47,640 yuan ($6,912.76) a tonne, as of 0440 GMT.

* ESCONDIDA: A deal to avoid a strike at the Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world’s largest, has removed a pillar of support for prices.

* LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.2 percent to $5,871.50 a tonne, after hitting a 15-month low of $5,773 a tonne on Wednesday.

* ZINC: Shanghai zinc slumped as much as 5.3 percent to 19,525 yuan a tonne, its lowest since June 2017, and was down 4.1 percent at the interval. In London, the metal was up 2.2 percent, having slid 6.3 percent in the previous session and hit its lowest since October 2016.

* OTHER METALS: Lead climbed 3.6 percent in London to $1,997 a tonne after a 7.1 percent drop in the previous session, but was down 2.7 percent in Shanghai. LME nickel jumped 1.9 percent from a six-month low at the previous close.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares pulled away from one-year lows on Thursday, after Beijing said it will hold trade talks with Washington this month, although Turkey’s currency crisis and fears of an economic slowdown in China kept most markets in the red.

