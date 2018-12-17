METALS-Base metals edge higher ahead of Xi speech, Fed meeting

(Adds Shanghai closing prices, updates London prices) MELBOURNE/BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Most base metals rose on Monday, starting the week with cautious optimism that China and the United States will be able to resolve a trade row that has weighed on prices for most of this year, although weak economic indicators capped gains. China's retail sales grew at their weakest pace since 2003 and its industrial output rose the least in nearly three years, according to official data released last week. Investors are now focusing on a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping to mark the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up on Tuesday, after which a two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting begins in the United States. In the short run, copper prices will take their cue from the Fed meeting and China's upcoming Central Economic Work Conference, brokerage Jinrui Futures wrote in a note. But it cautioned: "The release of any macro good news will only bring about a short-term spike and won't form a sustained rising market." FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange inched up 0.1 percent to $6,139.50 a tonne as of 0715 GMT. The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.2 percent at 49,230 yuan ($7,137.27) a tonne. * TRADE: China will temporarily suspend additional 25 percent tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles and auto parts starting Jan. 1, 2019, the finance ministry said on Friday, following a truce in a trade war between the world's two largest economies. * VEDANTA: An Indian environment court set aside on Saturday the Tamil Nadu state government's order to close Vedanta's copper smelter plant permanently, taking the company closer to reopening its facility in southern India. * OTHER METALS: Shanghai nickel, the top performer, rose as much as 2 pct to 91,040 yuan a tonne, its highest since Dec. 6, before closing up 1.9 percent, while Shanghai zinc added 1.5 percent. * USD: The dollar held near a 19-month high, bolstered by safe-haven buying as heightened concerns of a global economic slowdown reduced appetite for riskier assets such as stocks and Asian currencies. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian share markets ticked up as investors cautiously looked to whether key policy events in the United States and China could allay concerns about slowing global economic growth. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0719 GMT Three month LME copper 6138 Most active ShFE copper 49230 Three month LME aluminium 1925.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13645 Three month LME zinc 2563 Most active ShFE zinc 21140 Three month LME lead 1956 Most active ShFE lead 18365 Three month LME nickel 11070 Most active ShFE nickel 90900 Three month LME tin 19395 Most active ShFE tin 146800 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 153.81 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1657.16 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 189.88 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1578.16 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1236.9 ($1 = 6.8976 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton in MELBOURNE and Tom Daly in BEIJING; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)