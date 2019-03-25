METALS-Base metals fall on U.S. recession concerns

BEIJING, March 25 (Reuters) - Most base metals moved lower in early Asian trade on Monday, as investors worried about the prospect of a recession in the United States, the world's biggest economy. U.S. Treasury 10-year note yields dropped below three-month Treasury bill yields for the first time since 2007 on Friday after disappointing U.S. manufacturing data. A yield curve inversion is seen as a leading recession indicator. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: The most traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as much as 1.6 percent to 48,300 yuan ($7,191.57) a tonne, its lowest since Feb. 18, and stood at 48,390 yuan as of 0119 GMT. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $6,313 a tonne after closing down 1.7 percent on Friday. * COPPER: Peruvian police said they have arrested the leader and two lawyers of an indigenous community, accusing them of trying to extort Chinese miner MMG Ltd by blocking a road it uses to transport copper for the past month. * COPPER STOCKS: Copper stockpiles in ShFE warehouses CU-STX-SGH fell slightly to 259,172 tonnes last week after a rapid build during a seasonal lull in demand. * ANTO: Chile's Antofagasta expects to reach an agreement with miner BHP to help ensure water supply at its Zalidvar copper mine in the country's northern desert, a company official told a Chilean newspaper on Friday. * OTHER METALS: ShFE metals were down across the board, with nickel shedding 1 percent, while in London, zinc , nickel and aluminium edged down 0.3-0.4 percent. * ALUMINIUM: China Hongqiao Group said on Friday that a doubling of alumina sales helped offset lower aluminium production and prices, leaving its net profit steady in the second half of 2018. * CHINA: China reverted to being a net importer of alumina in February for the first month since April 2018, while its scrap metal imports plunged to just 160,000 tonnes, the lowest in customs website records going back to June 2014. Scrap copper imports stood at 60,000 tonnes. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS Investors dumped shares and fled to the safety of bonds while the Japanese yen hovered near a six-week high as risk assets fell out of favour on growing worries about an impending U.S. recession, sending global yields plunging. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Germany IFO Business Climate New March 1330 Brazil Current Account Feb 1330 Brazil Foreign Direct Investment Feb PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0123 GMT Three month LME copper 6310.5 Most active ShFE copper 48340 Three month LME aluminium 1898.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13675 Three month LME zinc 2808 Most active ShFE zinc 21755 Three month LME lead 2030 Most active ShFE lead 16880 Three month LME nickel 12985 Most active ShFE nickel 100330 Three month LME tin 0 Most active ShFE tin 147430 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 -773.98 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1076.97 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 -643.58 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 575.65 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -3027.91 ($1 = 6.7162 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Rashmi Aich)