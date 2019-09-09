METALS-Base metals fall on weaker China export data

SINGAPORE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Prices for industrial metals declined on Monday as data from China showed exports unexpectedly fell in August, pointing to further weakness in the world’s second-biggest economy.

China’s August exports fell 1% from a year earlier as shipments to the United States slowed sharply amid an ongoing trade war between the world’s two largest economies, compared to analyst expectations of a 2% rise for the period.

China’s unwrought copper imports also declined in August after a bounce in the previous month, and aluminium exports dipped as well.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell 0.3% to $5,814.50 a tonne by 0200 GMT, and the most active copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) declined 0.4% to 47,350 yuan ($6,645.15) a tonne.

LME aluminium declined 0.4%, nickel was down 0.3%, zinc dropped 1.3%, lead fell 0.4% and tin dropped 1.2%.

ShFE aluminium lost 0.4%, nickel was 0.8% lower, zinc declined 1.1%, lead eased 0.2% while tin tumbled 2.2%.

FUNDAMENTALS

* TRADE WAR: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Friday cautioned that the trade conflict could take years to resolve and declined to predict outcomes of high-level talks between U.S. and Chinese officials in early October.

* CHINA COPPER: China’s August imports of unwrought copper, including anode, refined and semi-finished copper products, fell 3.8% year-on-year to 404,000 tonnes, while imports of copper concentrate rose 9.3% annually to 1.8 million tonnes. CNC-COPORE-IMP

* CHINA ALUMINIUM: China’s unwrought aluminium exports in August fell 9.9% from the same month a year earlier to 466,000 tonnes due to unexpected production outages at two key smelters.

* ALUMINIUM: A Japanese aluminium buyer has agreed to pay a global producer a premium of $97 per tonne over the benchmark price for shipments in October to December, down 10% from the second quarter, a source directly involved in the talks said.

* LEAD: The premium of LME cash lead over the three-month contract CMPB0-3 rose to near a four-week high of $7.5 a tonne, indicating tight nearby supplies. ShFE lead stocks dropped to its lowest since Jan. 4 PB-STX-SGH.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks eked out modest gains, amid a cautious market mood as investors pinned expectations on likely stimulus to support growth in the world’s major economies, which showed further signs of struggle.

