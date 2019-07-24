METALS-Base metals gain on revived U.S.-China trade talk euphoria

SINGAPORE, July 24 (Reuters) - Industrial metals on the London Metal Exchange advanced on Wednesday on reports of potential progress in trade negotiations between the United States and China. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Tuesday said it was a good sign that top U.S. officials would be travelling to China to discuss reviving stalled trade talks, and said he expected Beijing to start buying U.S. agriculture products soon. The trade war between the world's two biggest economies has weighed on global economic growth and dimmed demand outlook for industrial metals. A sign of progress in resolving the dispute often supports prices of base metals. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.3% at 5,987 a tonne, as of 0200 GMT, while aluminium advanced 0.4%, nickel jumped 1%, zinc gained 0.2%, lead rose 0.5%. FUNDAMENTALS * SHANGHAI PRICES: The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.6% to 47,060 yuan ($6,838.13) a tonne, aluminium dipped 0.1% and nickel fell 0.5%, while zinc rose 0.3%. * TIN: Shanghai tin tumbled to a three-week low of 130,760 yuan a tonne in early trade. LME tin dropped 9% so far this year, the worst performer among LME base metals. * CHINA RATES: China's central bank governor Yi Gang said the country's current interest rate level is appropriate, the financial magazine Caixin reported on Tuesday. * NORSK HYDRO: Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro has managed to ramp up operations at its Alunorte refinery in Brazil despite a cyber attack in March, the firm said on Tuesday, boosting its shares. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares nudged higher amid hints of progress in the Sino-U.S. trade saga, while the dollar hit two-month highs on the euro as investors wagered on a dovish outcome from the European Central Bank's coming policy meeting. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France Business Climate Mfg July 0715 France Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs July 0730 Germany Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs July 0800 EU Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs July 1345 US Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs July 1400 US New Home Sales-Units June PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ARBS ($1 = 6.8820 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)