METALS-Base metals head for weekly falls as demand outlook worsens

    LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Copper and other base metals
prices were headed for weekly falls as concerns that weakening
global economic growth is curtailing demand outweighed comments
by a U.S. official that a trade deal with China was close.  
    Benchmark copper         on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
was up 0.3% at $5,830.50 a tonne at 1135 GMT but down 1.6% on
the week and heading towards September's two-year low of $5,518.
    Other industrial metals were down between 3.7% and 7.4% from
last Friday's close. 
    The U.S.-China trade dispute has hampered global economic
activity and pushed metals prices sharply lower. 
    Investors have become increasingly wary of believing
positive comments about the prospect of a trade deal, said
Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann. 
    "Uncertainty will still dictate the direction of prices," he
said, adding that metals would likely fall further.
    
    TRADE WAR: White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said
the U.S. and China were getting close to an agreement and were
talking every day.             
    COPPER TECHNICALS: Copper was holding around its 50-day
moving average of $5,813 and 100-day moving average of $5,827. A
move below these levels would worsen its technical outlook. 
    POSITIONING: Speculators were neutral in LME copper as of
Tuesday, according to brokers Marex Spectron. 
    CHINA PREMIUMS: Yangshan import premiums fell to a
three-month low of $68 this week, signalling weaker demand. On
Friday they were at $71. SMM-CUYP-CN 
    CHINA ECONOMY: China's industrial output grew significantly
slower than expected in October, underlining fears of a sharp
drop in demand in the world's largest consumer of metals.
            
    China's central bank is expected to cut a key interest rate
next week after it extended 200 billion yuan ($28.6 billion)
through its medium-term lending facility on Friday.             
            
    CHINA PRODUCTION: China's October refined copper output rose
17.9% year-on-year to a record high of 868,000 tonnes.
Production of lead, zinc and alumina also rose.             
    ALUMINIUM STOCKS: Japan's Marubeni Corp said aluminium
stocks held at three major Japanese ports at the end of October
fell 2.6% to 318,200 tonnes from the previous month.
AL-STK-JPPRT             
    Headline aluminium inventories in LME-registered warehouses
rose by 44,200 tonnes to a little under 1.1 million tonnes, the
highest since June. MALSTX-TOTAL    
    OTHER METALS: LME aluminium         was flat at $1,741.50 a
tonne and down 3.7% this week. Zinc         was down 0.5% at
$2,385 and 3.9% lower this week. Nickel         fell 1% to
$14,995 on Friday and 7.4% this week. 
    Lead         slipped 0.6% to $2,005 and was down 4.8% for
the week. Tin         was up 0.3% at $16,250 and 2.7% lower this
week.    

