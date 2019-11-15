METALS-Base metals head for weekly falls as demand outlook worsens

(Updates throughout, moves dateline from SINGAPORE) By Peter Hobson LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Copper and other base metals prices were headed for weekly falls as concerns that weakening global economic growth is curtailing demand outweighed comments by a U.S. official that a trade deal with China was close. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.3% at $5,830.50 a tonne at 1135 GMT but down 1.6% on the week and heading towards September's two-year low of $5,518. Other industrial metals were down between 3.7% and 7.4% from last Friday's close. The U.S.-China trade dispute has hampered global economic activity and pushed metals prices sharply lower. Investors have become increasingly wary of believing positive comments about the prospect of a trade deal, said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann. "Uncertainty will still dictate the direction of prices," he said, adding that metals would likely fall further. TRADE WAR: White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said the U.S. and China were getting close to an agreement and were talking every day. COPPER TECHNICALS: Copper was holding around its 50-day moving average of $5,813 and 100-day moving average of $5,827. A move below these levels would worsen its technical outlook. POSITIONING: Speculators were neutral in LME copper as of Tuesday, according to brokers Marex Spectron. CHINA PREMIUMS: Yangshan import premiums fell to a three-month low of $68 this week, signalling weaker demand. On Friday they were at $71. SMM-CUYP-CN CHINA ECONOMY: China's industrial output grew significantly slower than expected in October, underlining fears of a sharp drop in demand in the world's largest consumer of metals. China's central bank is expected to cut a key interest rate next week after it extended 200 billion yuan ($28.6 billion) through its medium-term lending facility on Friday. CHINA PRODUCTION: China's October refined copper output rose 17.9% year-on-year to a record high of 868,000 tonnes. Production of lead, zinc and alumina also rose. ALUMINIUM STOCKS: Japan's Marubeni Corp said aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports at the end of October fell 2.6% to 318,200 tonnes from the previous month. AL-STK-JPPRT Headline aluminium inventories in LME-registered warehouses rose by 44,200 tonnes to a little under 1.1 million tonnes, the highest since June. MALSTX-TOTAL OTHER METALS: LME aluminium was flat at $1,741.50 a tonne and down 3.7% this week. Zinc was down 0.5% at $2,385 and 3.9% lower this week. Nickel fell 1% to $14,995 on Friday and 7.4% this week. Lead slipped 0.6% to $2,005 and was down 4.8% for the week. Tin was up 0.3% at $16,250 and 2.7% lower this week. (Reporting by Peter Hobson; Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Alexander Smith)