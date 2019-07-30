METALS-Base metals range-bound ahead of trade talks, Fed meeting

SINGAPORE, July 30 (Reuters) - Industrial metals traded in tight ranges on Tuesday as investors exercised caution ahead of planned U.S.-China trade talks and a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting starting later today.

The U.S. Fed is widely expected to lower interest rates by 25 basis points, cutting for the first time in a decade and potentially weakening the U.S. dollar, making greenback-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, U.S. and Chinese officials are due to meet on Tuesday in Shanghai for talks on a year-long trade dispute that has weighed on global economic growth and demand for industrial metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was almost flat at $6,019.50 a tonne by 0132 GMT, while aluminium edged up 0.2%, nickel eased 0.1%, zinc advanced 0.4% and lead increased 0.3%.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.9% to 47,320 yuan ($6,865.23) a tonne, aluminium edged up 0.3%, nickel and zinc advanced 1.7% each while lead increased 0.5%.

FUNDAMENTALS

* RARE EARTH: Australian rare earth producer Lynas Corp Ltd said on Monday it is on track to have its Malaysian operating licence renewed, as it flagged soft demand from China amid a slip in quarterly sales revenue.

* TRADE TALKS: Expectations for progress at the U.S.-China trade meeting are low, so officials and businesses are hoping Washington and Beijing can at least detail commitments for “goodwill” gestures and clear the path for future negotiations.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks edged up as equity investors prepared for an expected U.S. interest rate cut this week while heightened concerns in currency markets about a no-deal Brexit sent the pound to a 28-month low.

($1 = 6.8927 Chinese yuan renminbi)