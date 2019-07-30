METALS-Base metals rise amid trade talks, Fed rate cut hopes

(Adds quotes; updates prices)

By Mai Nguyen

SINGAPORE, July 30 (Reuters) - Industrial metals rallied on Tuesday amid market expectations of a U.S. rate cut and as U.S. and Chinese officials meet in Shanghai to discuss their year-long trade dispute.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to lower interest rates by 25 basis points, cutting for the first time in a decade and potentially weakening the U.S. dollar, making greenback-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, U.S. and Chinese officials are due to meet on Tuesday in Shanghai for talks on a year-long trade dispute that has weighed on global economic growth and demand for industrial metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.1% at $6,025.50 a tonne by 0338 GMT, while aluminium edged up 0.1%, nickel rose 0.5%, zinc advanced 0.4% and lead increased 0.7%.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.9% to 47,310 yuan ($6,869.96) a tonne, aluminium edged up 0.4%, nickel jumped 2.6% and zinc advanced 1.7%.

“Market still have some hope from this trade talk...even though we know not much can be achieved in one meeting. Then there’s a hope for a Fed’s rate cut,” said analyst Helen Lau of Argonaut Securities.

FUNDAMENTALS

* TRADE TALKS: Expectations for progress at the U.S.-China trade meeting are low, so officials and businesses are hoping Washington and Beijing can at least detail commitments for “goodwill” gestures and clear the path for future negotiations.

* JAPAN: Japan’s exports of zinc in June fell 8.2% from a year earlier to 5,198 tonnes while refined copper exports dipped 3.8% during the same period to 55,469 tonnes.

