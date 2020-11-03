METALS-Base metals rise as solid economic data lend support

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Prices of industrial metals were largely higher on Tuesday, as robust factory data from the world’s biggest economies boosted confidence about the demand outlook.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.7% to $6,809.50 a tonne by 0255 GMT, zinc advanced 0.4% to $2,550 a tonne and nickel increased 0.6% to $15,250 a tonne, while aluminium dipped 0.1% to $1,864 a tonne.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.3% to 51,690 yuan ($7,727.38) a tonne, while aluminium advanced 0.6% to 14,745 yuan a tonne.

U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated more than expected in October, with new orders jumping to their highest level in nearly 17 years, while Chinese factory activity expanded the fastest in a decade and euro zone manufacturing also boomed, data showed on Monday.

However, trading volume was low as investors were cautious ahead of the U.S. Presidential election later on Tuesday.

* Chile’s Candelaria copper mine, owned by Canada’s Lundin Mining Corp, said on Monday it had submitted a new contract offer to a striking union in a bid to end a nearly month-long walk-off at the deposit.

* Asian shares looked set to climb as investors shrugged off U.S. election jitters and took hope in strong factory output data in China, Europe and the United States.

