March 27, 2018 / 2:22 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

METALS-Base metals rise as trade war fears ease

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) - Most base metals prices
climbed on Tuesday, lifted by a rebound in equities on hopes
that a trade war between top metals consumer China and the
United States may be avoided. 
    Senior U.S. officials are asking China to cut tariffs on
imported cars, allow foreign majority ownership of financial
services firms and buy more U.S.-made semiconductors in
negotiations to avoid plans to slap tariffs on a host of Chinese
goods.

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange rose by 1.3 percent to $6,686 a tonne by 0212
GMT, having closed down 0.9 percent and touched a low of $6,532
on Monday, its weakest since early December.   
    * LME COPPER: Copper inventories in LME warehouses
MCUSTOX-TOTAL grew by 35,000 tonnes to 352,750 tonnes,
exchange data showed on Monday. On-warrant stocks have nearly
doubled this year and are at their most elevated since September
2016. 
    * SHFE COPPER: The most traded May contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) was up 0.3 percent at 49,680
yuan ($7,931.41) a tonne.
    * CHILE: Workers at Antofagasta PLC's Los Pelambres
copper mine in Chile reached an agreement on a new labour
contract, defusing the risk of a strike, the union said on
Monday. 
    * USD: The U.S. dollar index was up 0.1 percent to
89.1, having hit a five-week low against a basket of major
currencies late on Monday. A weaker dollar makes metals cheaper
for holders of other currencies, supporting prices.
    * ZINC: Zinc was trading up 0.8 percent at $3,285 a
tonne, having earlier touched a two-week high of $3,288. It was
up 1.5 percent in Shanghai after customs data on Monday
showed that China's zinc imports jumped by 151 percent in
February.
    * COMEX: Hedge funds and money managers cut their net long
positions in COMEX gold and copper contracts in the week to
March 20, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data
showed on Friday.   
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian share markets rallied on Tuesday as reports of
behind-the-scenes talks between the United States and China
rekindled hopes a damaging trade war could be averted, in turn
sapping the strength of the dollar and yen.
       
        
    PRICES 
    
 BASE METALS PRICES                        0212 GMT
 Three month LME copper                        6685
 Most active ShFE copper                      49680
 Three month LME aluminium                   2061.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                   13810
 Three month LME zinc                          3285
 Most active ShFE zinc                        24955
 Three month LME lead                          2395
 Most active ShFE lead                        18585
 Three month LME nickel                       13075
 Most active ShFE nickel                      97490
 Three month LME tin                          20915
 Most active ShFE tin                        142320
                                                   
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                             
 LME/SHFE COPPER             LMESHFCUc3      920.46
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM          LMESHFALc3    -1180.21
 LME/SHFE ZINC               LMESHFZNc3      500.45
 LME/SHFE LEAD               LMESHFPBc3      296.59
 LME/SHFE NICKEL             LMESHFNIc3      650.17
 
($1 = 6.2637 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly
Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
