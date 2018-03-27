METALS-Base metals rise as trade war fears ease

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices) BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) - Base metals prices climbed across the board on Tuesday, lifted by a rebound in equities on hopes that a trade war between top metals consumer China and the United States may be avoided. Senior U.S. officials are asking China to cut tariffs on imported cars, allow foreign majority ownership of financial services firms and buy more U.S.-made semiconductors in negotiations to avoid plans to slap tariffs on a host of Chinese goods. The news saw London copper prices pull away from a three-month low seen on Monday after another jump in inventories, before workers at Antofagasta PLC's Los Pelambres copper mine in Chile reached an agreement on a new labour contract, defusing the threat of a strike. "The risk of copper supply disruptions due to strikes is still high as workers demand higher wages while mining companies are in austerity mode and strongly against locking in higher fixed costs in perpetuity," Jefferies analyst Christopher LaFemina wrote in a note. Several other key mine labour contracts are up for renewal in the second half of the year, he said. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.6 percent to $6,705 a tonne by 0446 GMT, having touched a low of $6,532 in the previous session, its weakest since early December. It closed down 0.9 percent on Monday. * LME COPPER: Copper inventories in LME warehouses MCUSTOX-TOTAL grew by 35,000 tonnes to 352,750 tonnes, exchange data showed on Monday. On-warrant stocks have nearly doubled this year and are at their most elevated since September 2016. * SHFE COPPER: The most traded May contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) was up 0.4 percent at 49,760 yuan ($7,952.69) a tonne by the mid-session interval. * USD: The U.S. dollar index was flat at 89.05, having hit a five-week low against a basket of major currencies late on Monday. A weaker dollar makes metals cheaper for holders of other currencies, supporting prices. * ZINC: Zinc was trading up 1.1 percent at $3,296.50 a tonne, having earlier touched $3,300, its highest since March 14. It was up 1.8 percent in Shanghai after customs data on Monday showed that China's zinc imports jumped by 151 percent in February. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian share markets rose sharply on Tuesday as reports of behind-the-scenes talks between the United States and China rekindled hopes a damaging trade war could be averted, in turn sapping the strength of the dollar and yen. PRICES 0446 GMT Three month LME copper 6705 Most active ShFE copper 49750 Three month LME aluminium 2064.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13850 Three month LME zinc 3296.5 Most active ShFE zinc 25025 Three month LME lead 2399 Most active ShFE lead 18640 Three month LME nickel 13185 Most active ShFE nickel 98180 Three month LME tin 20860 Most active ShFE tin 142330 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 884.67 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1157.12 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 500.82 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 293.61 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 656.96 ($1 = 6.2570 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Biju Dwarakanath)